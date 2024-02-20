Gan Electronics Patent Landscape Report 2023: Key Trends And Strategies In Power And RF Applications Across Global Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The market research catalog is an in-depth analysis of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) electronics patent landscape. This extensive report details technological advancements and strategic IP maneuvers within the power and Radio Frequency (RF) sectors of GaN electronics through a meticulous examination of over 15,000 patent families.
The report unveils key developments and strategies of major industry players, emerging challengers, and new entrants, providing a panoramic view of the patent ecosystem within the dynamic context of geopolitical shifts and the escalating competition across power and RF applications.
Highlights of the GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis
A time evolution of patent publications segment, spotlighting the increase in patent filings across various geographies. Comprehensive profiling of main patent assignees, including the activity status and growth dynamics. Insights into patent collaborations and ownership transfers, offering a glimpse into industry alliances and market consolidation. A deep dive into national and regional patent strategies, laying bare the impact of geopolitics on technological development. Evaluation of IP competition and strategic IP spaces across the GaN supply chain, addressing the implications of patent disputes and alignments.
Key Segments of the GaN Patent Landscape
The report meticulously categorizes patents based on applications in power and RF segments , addressing the supply chain's extent from materials to devices, modules, circuits, and technical challenges such as current collapse, enhancement-mode transistors, GaN-on-Silicon, and others.
These insights are instrumental for stakeholders shaping their competitive position and navigating IP-related challenges within the GaN electronics markets.
Regional Focus and Impact of Geopolitical Dynamics
With particular emphasis on the thriving Asian markets and other high-growth regions, the report navigates through the intricate web of national and international patent filings. Further, it reflects on how geopolitical considerations, such as trade tensions and regional development initiatives, are shaping the IP landscape.
The analysis of the GaN technology ecosystem aims to serve various industry participants. Whether it's a well-established corporation, a research institution, or potential market entrant, this report is tailored to inform the strategic decision-making process.
This high-value analytical report is an indispensable resource for anyone involved in, or interested in, the evolving GaN electronics market and is now accessible through our comprehensive market research offerings.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Mitsubishi Electric Toshiba Toyota Group Panasonic Sumitomo Electric Infineon Fujitsu CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation) Sharp Furukawa Electric Intel Rohm Wolfspeed Fuji Electric Innoscience Samsung Sanken Electric Renesas Electronics NTT – Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Hitachi Transphorm Qorvo TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) Texas Instruments NXP Vanguard International Midea Macom Dynax Semiconductor LG Group San'an Enkris Semiconductor Onsemi Sumitomo Chemical Delta Electronics Ancora Semiconductors HiWAFER NexGen Power NEC Raytheon Technologies Huawei CorEnergy NGK Insulators Seoul Semiconductor STMicroelectronics Murata General Electric UMC (United Microelectronics Corporation) Siemens Oki Electric JRC (Japan Radio Co., Ltd.) EPC (Efficient Power Conversion Corporation) Power Integrations Bosch Akoustis HC Semitek Northrop Grumman Shenzhen Gancom Technologies RFHIC (RFHIC Corporation) YASC (Yangzhou Asic Microelectronics Co., Ltd.) Navitas Shindengen Electric Nuvoton Shin Etsu Hanhua Semiconductor Jiangsu Broadwave Electric Technology Qualcomm Zhejiang Jimaike Microelectronics GaN Systems WIN Semiconductors Nexperia Epistar Analog Devices GlobalWafers CoorsTek IQE (IQE plc) Richtek Technology Hatchip Soitec SETi (Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc.) Ingacom Semiconductor Nichia BAE Systems Comba Telecom ABB (ABB Group) NPP Pulsar NEXGO Ampleon Silan General Motors CR Micro Broadcom Thales DOWA SGCC (State Grid Corporation of China) GaN Power Tech Powdec Kyocera Qromis GaNPower ZTE (ZTE Corporation) Chip Foundation Technology Daikin Industries Lattice Power Taiyo Yuden SDSX Runxin Microelectronics Nokia Akash Systems GaNext GlobalFoundries Schneider Electric
