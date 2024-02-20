Kirsti Jane Founder & Consultant Wins 2024 Global Recognition Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kirsti Jane, Luxury Sales Luminary, Receives Global Recognition Award 2024 for Transformative Contributions to Business World

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kirsti Jane, a renowned figure in the luxury sales and consulting industry and the founder of House of Motorsport Agency, has been honoured with the prestigious Global Recognition Award 2024 for her outstanding contributions to the business & consulting world. This award is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and innovative approach towards helping businesses achieve success.The Global Recognition Award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. Kirsti Jane was selected as the recipient of this award for her exceptional work in the field of luxury sales and consulting. With over two decades of experience, she has helped numerous companies achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.Kirsti Jane is known for her unique and effective strategies that have helped businesses of all sizes and industries. Her expertise in areas such as marketing, finance, and operations has helped her clients overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. Her innovative approach and ability to think outside the box have earned her a reputation as one of the top consultants in the luxury sales industry.Upon receiving the award, Kirsti expressed her gratitude and said, "I am honored to receive the Global Recognition Award 2024. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team and the trust and support of my clients. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the business world, and I will continue to strive for excellence in my work."This award not only recognizes her achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and business professionals. Kirsti continues to be a driving force in the luxury sales and consulting industry, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of her contributions.For more information about Kirsti Jane and her work, please visit . Congratulations to Kirsti Jane on this well-deserved recognition, and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

Kirsti Jane

Kirsti Jane

+1 213-550-0695

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn