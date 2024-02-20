Protein Hydrolysates Market Size Is Expected To Reach $6.25 Bn By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.50%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protein Hydrolysates Market

Protein Hydrolysates Market Size 2024 | Share by Top Companies, Trends, In-Depth Analysis and Growth Forecast 2030

- Vantage Market ResearchWASHINGTON, D.C , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Vantage Market Research The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market is expected to reach a value of USD 3.25 Billion in 2022. The Protein Hydrolysates Market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 8.50% from 2023 to 2030 and is estimated to be valued at USD 6.25 Billion by 2030. Protein hydrolysates are the products of protein breakdown by enzymes or acids. They are widely used in various industries such as food and beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Protein hydrolysates offer several benefits such as enhanced solubility, digestibility, bioavailability, and functionality. They also have various applications such as flavor enhancers, emulsifiers, stabilizers, preservatives, and nutritional supplements.The global protein hydrolysates market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for high-quality protein products, especially from the health-conscious consumers, sports enthusiasts, and infant formula manufacturers. The rising awareness about the benefits of protein hydrolysates, the growing preference for natural and clean-label ingredients, and the technological advancements in the production and processing of protein hydrolysates are some of the key factors driving the market growth.Download Sample Reports Here @Market Dynamics:The protein hydrolysates market is influenced by various factors, such as the type of protein source, the method of hydrolysis, the degree of hydrolysis, the application, and the region. The type of protein source can be classified into animal, plant, and microbial protein hydrolysates, depending on the origin of the raw material. The animal protein hydrolysates segment is expected to dominate the market, as it accounts for the majority of the protein hydrolysates production and consumption, especially in the form of whey and casein hydrolysates. The plant protein hydrolysates segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, as it offers a sustainable, vegan, and allergen-free alternative to animal protein hydrolysates. The microbial protein hydrolysates segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate, as it offers a novel and innovative source of protein hydrolysates, derived from bacteria, fungi, algae, and yeast.The method of hydrolysis can be categorized into chemical, enzymatic, and microbial hydrolysis, depending on the type of catalyst used for the protein breakdown. The enzymatic hydrolysis segment is expected to lead the market, as it offers a more selective, efficient, and eco-friendly way of producing protein hydrolysates, compared to the chemical and microbial methods. The enzymatic hydrolysis segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate, as it allows the production of customized and functional protein hydrolysates, with specific properties and applications. The chemical hydrolysis segment is expected to witness a moderate growth, as it offers a cost-effective and rapid way of producing protein hydrolysates, but with some drawbacks such as low quality, high salt content, and environmental concerns. The microbial hydrolysis segment is expected to grow at a steady rate, as it offers a biotechnological and innovative way of producing protein hydrolysates, but with some challenges such as low yield, high cost, and regulatory issues.The degree of hydrolysis can be defined as the extent of protein breakdown, measured by the percentage of peptide bonds cleaved during the hydrolysis process. The degree of hydrolysis can range from low to high, depending on the desired properties and applications of the protein hydrolysates. The low degree of hydrolysis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, as it offers protein hydrolysates with high molecular weight, low bitterness, and good functionality, suitable for applications such as infant formulas, sports nutrition , and functional foods. The high degree of hydrolysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, as it offers protein hydrolysates with low molecular weight, high solubility, and high bioavailability, suitable for applications such as dietary supplements, medical nutrition, and cosmetics. The medium degree of hydrolysis segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate, as it offers protein hydrolysates with balanced properties, suitable for various applications.The application of protein hydrolysates can be divided into food, feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, depending on the end-use of the protein hydrolysates. The food industry segment is expected to dominate the market, as it consumes the largest amount of protein hydrolysates, for the production of various products such as functional foods, dietary supplements, infant formulas, sports nutrition, and medical nutrition. The food industry segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate, as it witnesses the increasing demand for high-quality protein products, especially from the health-conscious consumers, athletes, and elderly population. The feed industry segment is expected to witness a significant growth, as it uses protein hydrolysates as a source of high-quality protein, amino acids, and peptides, for the enhancement of animal health, performance, and productivity. The pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a steady rate, as it uses protein hydrolysates as a source of bioactive peptides, with various therapeutic effects, such as antihypertensive, antimicrobial , antioxidant, immunomodulatory, and opioid activities. The cosmetic industry segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate, as it uses protein hydrolysates as a source of moisturizing, conditioning, and protective agents, for the improvement of skin and hair health and appearance.Top Companies in Global Protein Hydrolysates Market:▪ Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)▪ Abbott Laboratories (US)▪ FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)▪ Kerry Group (Ireland)▪ Arla Foods (Denmark)▪ Tate & Lyle plc (UK)▪ Glanbia plc (Ireland)▪ Danone Nutricia (Netherlands)▪ Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)▪ AMCO Proteins (US)▪ Roquette Frères (France)▪ Hilmar Ingredients (US)To Get a Customised List of Companies Please Click Here @Global Protein Hydrolysates Market SegmentationBy Process▪ Enzymatic Hydrolysis▪ Acid & Alkaline HydrolysisBy Form▪ Powder▪ LiquidBy Source▪ Animal▪ Plant▪ MicrobesBy Application▪ Sports Nutrition▪ Infant Nutrition▪ Dietary Supplements▪ Nutraceuticals▪ OthersRecent Development:▪ December 2023: Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced a partnership with ENOUGH, a food and nutrition company, to develop and commercialize sustainable protein hydrolysates for animal feed.▪ November 2023: Glanbia PLC opened a new protein hydrolysates production facility in Ireland, aiming to meet the growing demand for plant-based protein ingredients.▪ December 2023: Arla Foods launched a new line of whey protein hydrolysates specifically designed for sports nutrition applications.▪ November 2023: Kerry Group PLC announced the expansion of its protein hydrolysates portfolio with the launch of a new range of enzyme-modified wheat protein hydrolysates.Buy this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @Top Trends:The development of novel and innovative protein hydrolysates, such as insect protein hydrolysates, marine protein hydrolysates, and hemp protein hydrolysates, which offer a unique and diverse source of protein hydrolysates, with various functional and nutritional benefits, such as high protein content, high digestibility, high bioavailability, high functionality, and high sustainability.The adoption of advanced and sustainable technologies, such as membrane filtration, ultrasound, microwave, and supercritical fluid extraction, which offer a more efficient, effective, and eco-friendly way of producing protein hydrolysates, with improved quality, yield, and functionality, and reduced energy consumption, waste generation, and environmental impact.The expansion of new and untapped markets, such as the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, which offer a huge potential and opportunity for the protein hydrolysates market, due to the increasing population, urbanization, income, and awareness, and the growing demand for high-quality protein products, especially in the food and feed industries.The increase of strategic collaborations and partnerships, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, among the key players of the protein hydrolysates market, which offer a competitive advantage and a synergistic effect, by enhancing the market share, product portfolio, distribution network, research and development, and innovation capabilities.Get Access to Protein Hydrolysates Industry Real-Time Data @Top Report Findings:▪ The global protein hydrolysates market is estimated to reach a staggering USD 6.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.50%.▪ Animal protein hydrolysates currently hold the largest market share, with whey protein hydrolysates leading the charge in the sports nutrition segment.▪ Plant-based protein hydrolysates are witnessing the fastest growth, driven by the rising demand for sustainable and allergen-free alternatives.▪ The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and growing awareness about health and wellness.Read Full Research Report with TOC @Challenges:The protein hydrolysates market faces hurdles. The high cost of production, particularly for enzymatic hydrolysis, can hinder wider market penetration. Additionally, regulatory restrictions and standardization challenges pose obstacles to global market harmonization. Moreover, consumer perception regarding the taste and potential side effects of hydrolyzed proteins requires education and awareness campaigns.Opportunities:The protein hydrolysates market brims with exciting opportunities. The evolving consumer landscape presents avenues for growth, with increasing demand for personalized nutrition, convenience foods, and sports nutrition solutions. Technological advancements like bio-fermentation and novel enzyme technologies have the potential to reduce production costs and expand protein source options. Furthermore, strategic collaborations between ingredient manufacturers and food & beverage companies can accelerate innovation and product development.Browse Market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on Protein Hydrolysates Market Forecast Report@Key Questions Answered in the Report:➔ What are the key factors driving the growth of the protein hydrolysates market?➔ What are the emerging trends shaping the market landscape?➔ Which segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?➔ What are the challenges faced by manufacturers and how can they be addressed?➔ Which regions offer significant growth opportunities for market players?➔ What are the regulatory frameworks governing the production and marketing of protein hydrolysate products?➔ How are technological advancements impacting the production processes of protein hydrolysates?➔ What strategies are adopted by leading players to maintain their competitive edge in the market?Regional Analysis:Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a lucrative market for protein hydrolysates, driven by the growing consumer demand for functional and fortified food products. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing health consciousness are fueling the demand for protein-enriched dietary supplements and sports nutrition products in the region. Moreover, rising per capita income levels and expanding distribution networks are further propelling market growth. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness substantial growth opportunities in the protein hydrolysates market owing to the presence of a large consumer base and supportive regulatory frameworks.Check Out More Research Reports✶ Pour Point Depressant Market Forecast Report:✶ Mental Health Apps Market✶ Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Forecast Report:✶ Circular Polymers Market Forecast Report:✶ Breast Reconstruction Market✶ Immunoassay Market Forecast Report:✶ Population Health Management Market:✶ Cosmetic Preservatives Market Forecast Report:✶ Quantum Computing Market:

Eric Kunz

Vantage Market Research

+1 202-380-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube