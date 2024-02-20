The Tolan Group Successfully Places James Pereyra As Chief Executive Officer For Onepeak Medical

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a distinguished member of Hunt Scanlon's Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firms, is pleased to announce the placement of James Pereyra as the Chief Executive Officer at OnePeak Medical . With a proven track record of success in multi-site consumer healthcare, Mr. Pereyra brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new leadership role.OnePeak Medical, operating across 14 locations in Oregon, is revolutionizing primary care through its innovative model that seamlessly integrates traditional primary care with preventative medicine. This personalized approach prioritizes the overall well-being of patients, encompassing their physical, mental, and emotional health. By merging conventional and complementary medicine, OnePeak Medical achieves unparalleled levels of innovation and successful health outcomes, ensuring patients experience faster and more effective results.Founder of OnePeak Medical, Nisha Jackson, Ph.D., a nationally recognized hormone expert and functional medicine specialist, expressed her enthusiasm for Mr. Pereyra's appointment, "James not only possesses extensive experience but also shares our commitment to enhancing the patient experience by delivering personalized primary care based on individualized treatment programs specific to the patient's unique medical and health needs.""I'm honored for this opportunity to join the talented and passionate teams at OnePeak Medical and contribute to the ongoing evolution in primary care as we strive to offer a widely accessible healthcare option with a comprehensive focus on wellness and disease prevention.," shared Mr. Pereyra.Mr. Pereyra will collaborate closely with the clinicians, leadership team, and board of directors to expand OnePeak Medical's footprint, making their unique primary care model accessible to a broader patient base.Prior to joining OnePeak Medical, Mr. Pereyra held CEO roles at market-leading vision care practice groups, including NVISION Eye Centers, SEES Group, and most recently, Physician Directed Partners.Mr. Pereyra holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Los Angeles.For more information about One Peak Medical, please visit .The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner, and Hailey Brandvold, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.

