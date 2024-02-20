Automotive Robotics Market Size To Exceed USD 21.93 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 12.24%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Robotics Market

Automotive Robotics Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Type, By Component, By Application, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive Robotics Market contribute to enhancing employee safety by taking on tasks that are hazardous or physically demanding for human workers. This helps to reduce the risk of workplace injuries and accidents, creating a safer working environment.Market Size -The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Robotics Market was valued at USD 8.70 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 21.93 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Key Companies:KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Comau, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., FANUC Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, are among the market's key players (Japan)Request For PDF Sample Copy:Market Report Scope –Auto producers are increasingly incorporating robots into their production processes due to the growing complexity of vehicle manufacture. For automotive companies, they provide a competitive edge. They're helping to eliminate bottlenecks, improve quality, increase capacity, reduce warranty costs and protect workers from hazardous work. In the automotive sector, robots are mainly employed to perform functions such as painting and welding on assembly lines.Market Growth Factors –The automotive robotics refers to computer driven engineering solutions that are extensively used by manufacturers for the effective performance of complex tasks. It allows organizations to improve quality and production capacity, optimize their processes, eliminate the risk of errors or provide security for employees by offering flexibility, higher efficiency, reliability and precision. Another growth boosting factor is the growing concern about worker safety in view of an increase in injuries, repetitive errors and accidents resulting from working under dangerous conditions in the automobile production sector. In addition, the large financial resources and many favourable initiatives adopted by governments of different countries in order to implement advanced equipment for ensuring worker safety while meeting security standards are also supporting this objective.Segmentation Analysis –The segmentation of the automotive robotics market is based on product type, namely SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot and Cartesian Robots. The largest market share is expected to be held by the category of articulated robots during the projected period. Articulated robots are made up of three rotary joints that mimic human hand movements and can be fixed or mobile depending on the situation. All operations that can be carried out are spray painting, gas welding, arc welding, die casting and material handling.The segmentation of the automotive robotics market on the basis of application is as follows: Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly and Others. In the automotive robot's market, the welding segment accounted for the majority of revenue. In the automotive production plants, robots are mainly used for painting and spotwelding operations. Moreover, the deployment of robots throughout the supply chain offers new opportunities for increased productivity.By Type:. Articulated. Cartesian. SCARA. Cylindrical. OthersBy Component:. Controller. End effector. Robotic arm. Drive. Sensors. OthersBy Application:. Welding. Painting. Cutting. Material Handling. OthersKey Regional Development –This market will be dominated by the North American automotive robots. The region has a well-developed infrastructure, and the market's growth is being driven by talented workers. In addition, the growth of the North American market has been driven by growing demand for automation in the automotive sector, together with favourable government regulations.Europe's automotive robotics market, driven by the increasing use of automation and robots in order to meet growing customer demand, has a 2nd biggest share. In addition, the German market for robotic vehicles accounted for the largest share and the United Kingdom's automotive robotics market has been the fastest growing in Europe.From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific automotive robotics market is expected to experience a high compound annual growth rate. This is because of growing demand for automation in the automotive sector, as well as an increasing use of electric vehicles across countries. In addition, the Chinese robotics automotive market accounted for the biggest share of the Asia Pacific region's robotic vehicle market and India has been the most rapidly growing robot car market in the world.Key Takeaway's–In the automobile industry, autonomous robots are intended to support vehicle manufacturing. In order to meet the increasing demand of consumers on this market, these extraordinary growths in electric vehicles are leading to a positive trend towards robots. For many years now, the automotive industry has been using industrial robotics in the production process. A large proportion of automotive robots are made up of articulated robots, and by function, welding is the largest use of robots.Make An Enquiry:Recent Developments -The world's first robot painted art car was launched by ABB Robotics in May 2022. Paint-head technology delivers unprecedented precision and flexibility, reducing complexity while providing a more sustainable, efficient way to paint.ABB Robotics launched the world's first and most innovative software solution to transform the speed and precision of electronics assembly in April 2022.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive Robotics Market Segmentation, by Type8.1 Articulated8.2 Cartesian8.3 SCARA8.4 Cylindrical8.5 Others9. Global Automotive Robotics Market Segmentation, by Component9.1 Controller9.2 End effector9.3 Robotic arm9.4 Drive9.5 Sensors9.6 Others10. Global Automotive Robotics Market Segmentation, by Application10.1 Welding10.2 Painting10.3 Cutting10.4 Material Handling10.5 Others11. Regional AnalysisContinued..!Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

