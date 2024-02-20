TUSK Practice Sales Advises Sara Cummins Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry On Its Affiliation To MB2 Dental

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE,

N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") the premiere healthcare-focused M&A Advisor, advised Sara Cummins Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry in its affiliation with MB2 Dental. The transaction was led by Yazen Abusad, Associate of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Practice Sales. Alex Cherniavsky and Sam Lupton spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Sara Cummins Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry has served the Prospect, Kentucky community since 2003. Dr. Cummins opened her practice with a vision focused on integrated clinical excellence, superior service, and an exceptional patient experience. Dr. Cummins and her staff have continued to uphold the vision for over 20 years by providing dental and aesthetics care to their patients with a patient centered and modern approach.

Dr. Sara Cummins, Founder, commented, "The TUSK team exhibited exceptional diligence and professionalism throughout the entire process. They ensured that the valuation accurately mirrored our business's flourishing cash-flows, taking into account the growth we experienced post-signing our LOI. Collaborating with TUSK has proven to be an invaluable decision, and I wholeheartedly recommend practice owners to follow suit as they embark on the journey of exiting from their business. I am looking forward to beginning my partnership with MB2 Dental."

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental shared, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Sara Cummins, our newest Kentucky partner, to the MB2 Family. Dr. Cummins has built a fantastic business that aligns perfectly with the culture we've established at MB2 Dental over the past 15+ years. We are looking forward to many shared successes with Dr. Cummins and her team."

About Sara Cummins Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry

Sara Cummins Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry

was founded in 2003 by Dr. Sara Cummins. Dr. Cummins and her team have provided premier dental care to the many smiles of the Prospect, Kentucky community and more. For more information, visit .

About MB2Dental

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 as America's first and fastest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO). As dentists who invest in dentists, MB2 partners with hundreds of dentists across the nation, and is always looking for the right doctor partners to join the movement.

About TUSK Practice Sales

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry. TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE TUSK Practice Sales