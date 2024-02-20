Mitsumi Distribution Forges Strategic Partnership with Samsung to Propel Mobile eXperience products and solutions in UAE

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; February 20, 2024

Mitsumi Distribution has announced a pivotal partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, establishing Mitsumi Distribution as an authorized B2B distributor for Samsung's complete lineup of Mobile eXperience products and solutions in the United Arab Emirates. This includes a diverse array of products such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and an extensive range of mobile accessories, featuring batteries, flip covers, SD cards, and more.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Mitsumi Distribution, enhancing its portfolio by adding Samsung's cutting-edge technology products. The collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of smart device distribution in the UAE, bringing innovative solutions and a diverse product range to consumers.

Mr. Jagat Shah, Chairman & CEO of Mitsumi Distribution, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Samsung underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled technological solutions to the Gulf region. By combining Mitsumi Distribution's expertise with Samsung's innovative products, we are poised to redefine the standards of Mobile eXperience products and solutions in the UAE. Mitsumi intends to develop the market in UAE and gulf region for Samsung B2B business by partnering with end-customers and system integrators alike. Furthermore, Mitsumi offers unique device financing options for their customers which differentiates us from other players in the market."

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “We are proud to partner with Mitsumi Distribution to deliver unparalleled Mobile eXperience products and solutions in the UAE. Together we look forward to shaping the future of technology, enriching lives, and fostering success for our valued customers."

Recognized as a market leader, Mitsumi has consistently demonstrated its prowess in Telco business verticals. Since the inception of the distribution partnership with Samsung, considerable success and positive market reception have underscored the effectiveness of this collaboration. As Mitsumi looks to the future, the company is dedicated to fortifying its foothold in the Telco business verticals, further solidifying its position as a key player in advancing technological solutions across the UAE.





