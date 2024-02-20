               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2/20/2024 7:47:43 AM

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together 'PDMRs/PCA)

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Justin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0 1,523
d)
Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume

- Price


1,523 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

£678.95
e)
Date of the transaction

15 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Mrs E Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0 594
d)
Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume

- Price


594 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

£264.81
e)
Date of the transaction

15 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Oliver Bedford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0 5,425
d)
Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume

- Price


5,425 Ordinary shares in aggregate

£2,418.47
e)
Date of the transaction

15 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Angela Henderson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0 277
d)
Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume

- Price


277 Ordinary shares in aggregate

£123.49
e)
Date of the transaction

15 February 2024
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		...
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


