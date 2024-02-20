Vitalhub UK Expands Healthtech Portfolio Into Middle East Through A Partnership With ADHDS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the“Company” or“VitalHub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) and its subsidiary, VitalHub UK (“VitalHub UK”) are pleased to announce the expansion of its digital healthcare portfolio into the Middle East, via a new strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), an Abu Dhabi-based premier digital healthcare solutions organization and a strategic catalyst for advancing healthcare in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS is part of M42, a first-of-its-kind health powerhouse, committed to reshaping the future of health with technology as a key enabler. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the UK provider as they aspire to enhance healthcare services across the region.



The partnership agreement spans five years and will extend to territories including Israel, UAE, Bahrain, and The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with additional coverage in the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Mike Sanders, CEO at VitalHub UK , stated:“We know what it takes to accelerate the delivery of digital transformation at scale, so this strategic partnership between VitalHub UK and ADHDS, will help strengthen our commitment to the Middle East. This partnership is a significant step forward, amplifying our presence and enhancing healthcare solutions across the Middle East. By combining our healthcare technology expertise with M42's regional insights, we aim to introduce tailored innovations for healthcare providers to improve care services across the region.”

Dan Matlow, CEO at VitalHub Corp. , parent company of VitalHub UK, added:“This partnership underscores our dedication to advancing healthcare technology in the Middle East, empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions for improved outcomes and efficiency. With ADHDS's support, we, at VitalHub UK, are well-positioned to deliver enhanced value and innovation to the Middle East healthcare landscape. We anticipate transformative outcomes as our collaboration unfolds, reshaping the trajectory of healthcare technology in the region.”

Kareem Shahin, Acting CEO of ADHDS, said :“We are excited about the strategic partnership with VitalHub UK, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East. Both organizations unite with a shared purpose; to propel healthcare forward through cutting-edge digital health solutions, laying the foundation for our collaborative efforts over the next five years. By leveraging our regional footprint and expertise in conjunction with VitalHub UK's innovative solutions, we are positioned to enact enduring enhancements to the well-being of the communities we serve."

About VitalHub UK

VitalHub UK is a leading health-tech company, with a collective of over 160 years' experience in collaborating with national healthcare organizations, to co-design, develop, and deploy expert patient-flow solutions. With a track record of providing transformative solutions across all levels of healthcare, VitalHub UK's portfolio ranges from patient-facing apps and in-hospital flow management to national system control centres supporting the provision of care services at national levels, delivering an eco-system of joined-up technical infrastructure and centralized data integration.

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS), An M42 Company

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimize costs, and unleash efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale.

Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE).

Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.

ADHDS is an asset of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world's most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About VitalHub

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub Corp. (the“Company” or“VitalHub”) provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive merger and acquisition (“M&A”) plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol“VHIBF”

