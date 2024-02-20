Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2024 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:



Total revenue increased 5% over prior year to $77.7 million

Net income increased 77% over prior year to $8.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% over prior year to $15.4 million

Retired $16.8 million revolving line of credit and completed final $5.6 million earnout payment Welcomed Vindell Washington, M.D. to Board of Directors



Full Year 2023 Highlights:



Treated over 77,000 patients

Total revenue increased 11% over prior year to $274.4 million

Net income increased 260% over prior year to $28.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 62% over prior year to $29.7 million

Generated $35.9 million of cashflow from operations, a $30.6 million increase over prior year

Accounts receivable, current and non-current, declined $23.8 million Introduced Entre Plus and Flexitouch ComfortEase upper extremity garments



“2023 proved to be a year of significant progress for Tactile. We restored our lymphedema therapies to double-digit growth, introduced new products and demonstrated leverage in sales and marketing. We also grew total revenue over 11%, delivered record profitability and significantly strengthened our balance sheet,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical.“Our results clearly reflected the hard work throughout the company in 2023.”

Mr. Reuvers continued,“In 2024, we will continue investing to serve more patients, leverage technology solutions and improve our customer experience. We remain focused on delivering double-digit revenue growth, expanding operating margins and generating solid free cashflow as we seek to extend our leadership position in the treatment of patients with underserved chronic conditions.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $3.8 million, or 5.1%, to $77.7 million, compared to $73.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.6%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.6%, in sales of the airway clearance product line compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $3.9 million, or 7.5%, to $56.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 72.1% of revenue, compared to 70.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.5% of revenue, compared to 71.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $44.2 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating income was $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other expense was $36,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $950,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.8 million and 20.3 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased $27.6 million, or 11.2%, to $274.4 million, compared to $246.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue was attributable to an increase of $29.5 million, or 13.9%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million, or 5.3%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $28.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $29.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 23.2 million and 20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $61.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2022.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2024 total revenue in the range of $300.0 million to $305.0 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $274.4 million in 2023.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20, 2024, to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year with a question-and-answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13744163. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at tactilemedical.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13744163. The webcast will be archived at tactilemedical.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“continue,”“confident,”“outlook,”“guidance,”“project,”“goals,”“look forward,”“poised,”“designed,”“plan,”“return,”“focused,”“prospects” or“remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company's control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company's liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company's ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company's products; technical problems with the Company's research and products; the Company's ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges and inventory write-offs, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, plus litigation defense costs and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense and inventory write-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses, and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company's compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.