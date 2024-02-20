Kura Oncology To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Kura's management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (888) 886-7786 for domestic callers and (416) 764-8658 for international callers. A live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available here or online from the investor relations section of the company website at .

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute leukemia patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of studies to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care, beginning with venetoclax/azacitidine and cytarabine/daunorubicin (7+3) in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML (KOMET-007). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as monotherapy and in combination with cabozantinib in clear cell renal cell carcinoma and with adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura's website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Pete De Spain

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8833

...

Media:

Alexandra Weingarten

Associate Director, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8822

...