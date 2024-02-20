Plus-Managed Network Switch Market Valued At US$1,503.17 Million In 2022, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Plus-Managed network switch market was valued at US$1,503.17 million in 2022.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the Plus-Managed network switch market was valued at US$1,503.17 million in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the key growth drivers to propel the plus-managed network switch market during the forecasted period is the rise in data center establishment. Plus-managed switches are specifically designed for enterprise-sized enterprises with a significantly greater network scope and businesses that employ data centers and demand a great deal of control over network traffic. New data center setups and launches have laid the groundwork for future industry development. Plus-Managed Network Switches are network devices that assist network administrators in better managing network infrastructure . These switches allow ethernet devices to interact with one another and provide tools for configuring, controlling, and monitoring traffic on a Local Area Network (LAN). Small businesses and data centers utilize these switches because of network monitoring capabilities. For instance, in March 2023, OVHcloud opened its first data center in India as part of its Asia Pacific development plans. The facility is part of OVHcloud's global strategic strategy to build 15 additional locations by 2024. The expansion would give clients with open, trustworthy, sovereign, and sustainable cloud solutions to meet their growing digital needs.The new Mumbai facility will provide Indian firms with additional assistance via local computing and storage capabilities to meet expanding data compliance requirements. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, National Data Governance Framework policy, and IT Rules sought to strike a balance between data governance initiatives and unleashed data-enabled innovation, hence promoting future expansion of the Indian digital economy.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the plus-managed network switch market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2023, Hikvision launched a new series of smart managed switches that, when paired with the Hik-Partner Pro mobile app, enable installers to remotely deploy and configure security systems with extensive operation and maintenance capabilities. This new generation of Smart Managed Switches has a robust design and PoE ports with 6 KV surge protection. Hikvision's new Smart Managed Switches integrate connection with complete security system administration via its mobile app, Hik-Partner Pro.Access sample report or view details:The plus-managed network switch market, based on network speed, is categorized into four types- 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 5GbE, and 10GbE. 1GbE switches are used in small to medium-sized networks, home offices, and business environments to transport data at speeds of up to one gigabit per second. The demand for 1 GbE switches is growing nowadays due to a large increase in domestic data consumption. They link PCs, printers, and servers. 2.5GbE switches provide greater rates of up to 2.5 Gbps, making them ideal for faster network speeds. 5GbE switches provide even faster speeds, up to 5 Gbps, making them ideal for high-definition video editing, data backup, and network storage.The plus-managed network switch market, based on port type, is categorized into four types- 5-Port, 8-Port, 12-Port, and Others. 5-port switches are appropriate for small office or home environments with minimal equipment. 8-port switches are ideal for medium-sized businesses and home networks. 8-port switches support high ethernet speed which is often used for online streaming, and gaming purposes due to which demand for the 8-port switch is increasing. 12-Port switches contain twelve ports, making them ideal for medium-sized businesses and classrooms. Other variants with more than 12 ports include 16-port, 24-port, and 48-port options, which are commonly utilized in bigger commercial settings, data centers, and network infrastructure deployments. These port types address various network deployment scenarios and scalability needs.The plus-managed network switch market, based on enterprise size, is categorized into three types- small, medium, and large. Depending on the size small enterprises use plus-managed network switches owing to limited IT resources and infrastructure requirements. These switches provide necessary functions, simple management interfaces, and affordable pricing. Medium-sized businesses have considerable IT infrastructure. Also, the increasing number of medium-sized businesses and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for network switches. A larger workforce sometimes operates from many locations or has sophisticated network requirements.North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the plus-managed network switch market because of the region's rapid expansion in high-speed connections. The US and Canadian governments are first spending to enhance internet connectivity availability and low latency for their end consumers, which will drive significant growth in the region. For instance, in June 2023, the Canadian and Ontario governments committed more than $71 million to provide high-speed Internet to Eastern Ontario. Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Goldie Ghamari, a member of the Provincial Parliament, announced over $71 million in financing for Bell Canada and Cogeco to offer high-speed Internet connection to over 22,000 homes in 74 rural towns across eastern Ontario. Another factor that leads to the growth of the market is the presence of global leaders, which include Net Gear, DDC Group, TP-Link Corporation Limited, ComNet, and Cisco.The research includes several key players from the plus-managed network switch market, such as Net Gear, DDC Group, TP-Link Corporation Limited, ComNet, and Cisco.The market analytics report segments the plus-managed network switch market using the following criteria:.By Network Speed:o1GbEo2o5GbEo10GbE.By Port Type:o5-Porto8-Porto12-PortoOthers.By Enterprise Size:oSmalloMediumoLarge.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Mentioned:.Neat Gear.Cisco.DDC Group.TP-Link Corporation Limited.ComNetExplore More Reports:.Disconnector Switch Market:.KVM Switch Market:.Global Crosspoint Switch Market:

