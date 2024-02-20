Wings Of Freedom - The Legacy Of The Berlin Airlift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wings of Freedom - The Story of the Berlin Airlift - Bilingual Coloring Book by Bibi LeBlanc

Bibi LeBlanc with book 'Wings of Freedom' in front of a DC3

Airlift Monuments, colored image from Wings of Freedom Coloring Book

Celebrating Unity, Courage, and the Power of Human Spirit

- Bibi LeBlancDELAND, FLORIDA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Wings of Freedom " - A Journey to Honor the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin AirliftDeLand, Florida – Bibi LeBlanc, author of "Wings of Freedom - The Story of the Berlin Airlift," embarks on a significant journey through Germany to commemorate the 75th anniversary of one of history's most heroic humanitarian missions. Growing up in Berlin during the Cold War, Bibi LeBlanc witnessed first-hand the enduring impact of the Berlin Airlift on the city and the world at large. This trip is a tribute to the mission's lasting legacy and its relevance in today's divided world.The tour includes a series of events aimed at celebrating the spirit of unity and cooperation that the Berlin Airlift epitomized. Highlights of the trip include:.A press conference to discuss the significance of the Berlin Airlift today..Meetings with school directors to share the educational value of the "Wings of Freedom" book..Visits to key historical sites such as the Allied Museum, the Bundeswehr Military History Museum at Berlin-Gatow Airfield, Museum Berlin Karlshorst, and the Stiftung Luftbrückendank..An author visit at the Gail Halvorsen School in Berlin to engage with students about the Airlift's history and legacy..Participation in events organized by Luftbrücke Frankfurt Berlin 1948-1949 e.V.,.A special meeting with Mercedes Wild, author of "The Chocolate Pilot," further exploring the personal stories behind the Airlift."In a time when divisions run deep over many issues, the story of the Berlin Airlift reminds us of the profound impact collective action and humanitarian efforts can have on shaping our world," says LeBlanc. "It is a story of how unity, determination, and compassion can overcome adversity-a message that is as important today as it was 75 years ago."This trip is not only a journey back in time but also a mission to inspire current and future generations with the belief that they, too, can influence and shape the world for the better. Through "Wings of Freedom," LeBlanc hopes to share a story of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit that unites us all.For further information about the "Wings of Freedom" trip and upcoming events, please contact:Bibi LeBlancAuthor, Founder & CEOCulture to Color, LLC...386-228-5147-END-

