Cross Domain Solution Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 10.25% Throughout The Forecast Period

The cross domain solution market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cross domain solution market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% between 2022 and 2029.Cross-domain solutions are vital in reducing cyber threats as these solutions allow for the secure and controlled transfer of information across various security domains, ensuring that sensitive data is protected, and increasing cyber threats is a major driving force behind the growth of the cross-domain solution market. For instance, according to the World Bank data, cyberattacks affected approximately $5.2 trillion in global value between 2019-2023. and every month, approximately 10.5 million records are lost or stolen.A cross-domain solution is a technology that allows communication and data sharing across domains or networks while ensuring secure and controlled information exchange. It is extensively utilized as a cyber security to protect data from cyber-attacks. Additionally, numerous technological advancements in cross-domain solutions contributed to the growth of the cross-domain solution market.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, propelling the growth of the cross-domain solution market. For instance, in April 2023, Cisco the enterprise networking and security market leader, announced the latest developments toward its vision of a cross-domain security platform. Cisco's new XDR solution, as well as the release of advanced Duo MFA options, help companies safeguard the integrity of their entire IT ecosystem. Additionally, in November 2022, Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (Owl) announced the availability of its first multi-domain cross-domain solution (CDS) V3CDS which is a versatile, expandable transfer CDS intended for voice, video teleconferencing (VTC), full motion video (FMV), and structured information streaming and collaboration over up to 12 or more domains.Access sample report or view details:The cross-domain solution market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely unidirectional, and bidirectional. Bidirectional type accounts for a major share of the cross-domain solution market. Such type is widely used in cross-domain solutions due to its versatility and ability to handle complex interactions. It allows data to be transferred between different domains, systems, or entities in both directions at the same time. This type of connection allows for seamless integration between different applications and platforms, promoting interconnection and facilitating effective interaction.The cross-domain solution market, based on components is segmented into two main categories namely hardware, and software. Software accounts for major market share as they are commonly used in cross-domain solutions to provide a modular and scalable approach to development. They can be developed separately and then combined to form a comprehensive solution, making complex systems easier to manage and maintain. Software promote reusability as they can be used across multiple domains or applications without requiring significant modifications and make it possible to combine various technologies and functionalities, allowing cross-domain solutions to meet the diverse needs of users.The cross-domain solution market, based on application is segmented into three main categories namely supply chain, defense & intelligence application, and others. Cross-domain solutions are utilized extensively in the defense and intelligence sectors due to secure information sharing and communication across different classification levels and networks. Cross-domain solutions allow for the secure transfer of sensitive data between domains, such as secure military networks, intelligence agencies, and government departments, while maintaining the integrity of classified information. These solutions provide strong protection against unauthorized access, leakage, and data breaches, allowing only authorized users to access and transmit classified information.North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the cross-domain solution market due to increasing cyber-attacks and favorable investments in cyber security in the major countries in the region. For instance, according to the White House, the US government announced the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law builds on the progress by allocating $1 billion to strengthen cybersecurity for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments. Additionally, according to the government of Canada, the proportion of elections targeted by cyber threats worldwide increased from 10% in 2015 to 26% in 2022.The research includes coverage of Forcepoint, BAE System Inc. (BAE System PLC), Owl Cyber Defense, Thomas Global Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Infodas, and Cubic Corporation are significant market players in the cross-domain solution market.The market analytics report segments the cross-domain solution market as follows:.By TypeoUnidirectionaloBidirectional.By ComponentoHardwareoSoftware.By ApplicationoSupply ChainoDefense & Intelligence ApplicationoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Forcepoint.BAE System Inc. (BAE System PLC).Owl Cyber Defense.Thomas Global Systems.General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc..Infodas.Cubic CorporationExplore More Reports:.Data Center Logical Security Market:.Cyber Security Consulting Services Market:.Cloud Supply Chain Management Market:

