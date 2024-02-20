Fortified Foods Market To Reach $7.89B By 2030: Empowering Health Through Proactive Wellness Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SNS insiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortified Foods Market has been a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of nutrition in overall health and well-being. As people become more informed about the potential health benefits of specific vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, they are actively seeking out foods that can help address any deficiencies in their diets.Fortified foods are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek out products that offer additional health benefits. This market is expected to continue growing as more people become aware of the importance of getting essential nutrients in their diets. With advancements in food technology, manufacturers are able to fortify a wide range of products with vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredientsMarket Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Fortified Foods Market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 7.89 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.95% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Fortified Foods MarketKey Players:Nestlé S.A., BASF SE, General Mills, Tata Chemicals Limited, Mondelz International, Cargill Incorporated, Danone, Bühler AG, Bunge Limited, Unilever PLC.Market Report Scope –The growth of the Fortified Foods Market is expected to be complemented by an increase in consumer income, which will make them spend more on healthier foodstuffs. Apart from energy and basic nutrients, fortified foods have medicinal properties which help to heal. Demand for fortified food is expected to increase further over the forecast period as a result of growing demand for this category of foods. The main users of supplements are switching to fortified foo due to huge health benefits.Market Growth Factors –The growing interest of consumers in proactive health management. Consumers are looking for foods and beverages which provide more than just food. In order to address nutrition gaps in their diets and promote better health, they are actively seeking foods fortified with specific vitamins, minerals or nutrients. In order to reduce the risk of various health conditions, such as vitamin deficiency, as awareness of diet related health issues increases, individuals are proactively incorporating fortified foods into their daily routine. In order to help reduce the risk of various health conditions such as vitamin deficiency, osteoporosis and heart disease, people are proactively incorporating fortified foods into their daily routine due to growing awareness about diet related health problems.Segmentation Analysis –Functional benefits beyond basic nutrition are often offered by fortified foods. For example, in order to support digestive health, immunity and cognitive function, supplements containing added probiotics, antioxidants or omega 3 fatty acids have been selected. Nutrition foods are a comfortable and easy way for consumers to integrate essential nutrients and health enhancers in their diet, without having to take supplements or complex meal planning.Fortified foods are seen as a means to promote healthy ageing and longevity. In educating consumers about the benefits of fortified foods, manufacturers and health organizations play an important role. Their appeal is further reinforced by marketing campaigns and labelling to highlight the nutrition benefits of these products. Additionally, consumer awareness of the importance of certain nutrients to prevent deficiencies is raised through government funded Public Health Campaigns and Training Programmed.By Nutrient Composition:. Vitamins. Carbohydrates. Proteins. Minerals. Probiotics. OthersKey Regional Development –Several regions, such as North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the rest of the world, can be divided into food fortification markets. Depending on the market variables that exist within the respective geographical boundaries, the performance of each of these regions could differ. During the forecast period, North America is projected to take a leading role in global market developments. However, the expansion of the market size is likely to be supported by the Asia Pacific region. Growth in emerging economies such as India and China would be a major factor to support the region's development. All regional segments would play an important role in influencing market profitability and performance at global level, according to the detailed analysis of the food fortification market.Key TakeawayBesides energy and essential nutrients, fortified foods contain medicinal properties that help to heal. Demand for fortified foods is expected to increase further over the forecast period as a result of increased demand in this category. Over the past few years, the main users of supplements have switched to fortified foods due to the enormous health benefits. Market growth is expected to increase in the near future as a result of this shift in demand for fortified foods.Impact of Covid-19 on Fortified Foods Market :. The impact of Covid-19 on the fortified foods market has been significant, with both positive and negative effects. On one hand, the pandemic has increased consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system and overall well-being, leading to a surge in demand for fortified foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.. However, the global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have also posed challenges for manufacturers of fortified foods. Many companies have faced difficulties sourcing ingredients and packaging materials, as well as meeting increased demand while adhering to new health and safety regulations.. Additionally, changes in consumer behavior during the pandemic, such as reduced spending on non-essential items and a shift towards online shopping, have impacted sales of fortified foods. Some consumers may be more focused on purchasing essential items like fresh produce rather than specialty products like fortified foods.Recent Developments -Kebbi has become the first producer of fortified rice across West Africa since July 2023. Experts stated at a training session for media personnel in Birnin Kebbi on promoting rice fortification in Nigeria (PRiFN).Albertsons Companies Inc. plans to present the latest digital enhancement of its Sincerely Health platform in August 2023, which will measure grocery purchases according to US Department of Agriculture's MyPlate guidelines. Sincerely Health provides you with dietary preferences, household size and age specific nutritional options.Fortified Foods Market Opportunities:. Increased consumer awareness about the importance of nutrition and health is driving the demand for fortified foods. This presents an opportunity for food manufacturers to develop innovative products that cater to this growing market segment.. The rise in chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has led consumers to seek out foods that offer additional health benefits. 