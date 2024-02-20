In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Experience Robust Growth At A CAGR Of 8.9% During 2023-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size & Segmentation By Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Component, Operating System, Installation Type, Regions 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In-vehicle Infotainment Market evolution of infotainment systems in cars has been instrumental in meeting the changing demands of consumers, particularly in developing countries where increased disposable incomes and easier financing options have enabled more people to afford cars. This has led to a surge in demand for technologically advanced vehicles with sophisticated infotainment systems.Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the In-vehicle Infotainment Market was valued at USD 22.97 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 45.44 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Request For PDF Sample Copy:Key Companies:. Harman International (US). Denso Corporation. Samsung Electronics. Pioneer Corporation. Apyiv PLC. Panasonic Corporation (Japan). Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan). Garmin ltd. Fujitsu ten ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). Continental AG (Germany)Market Report Scope –In-vehicle Infotainment Market systems provide the driver and passengers with entertainment and information services while they are on board. infotainment services consist of audio and video music, games, videos, social networking, applications, etc. In addition, drivers are helped to make safer journeys by vehicle diagnostics and navigation systems. The automotive industry embraces technological innovations in every facet, improving vehicle safety, enhancing engine performance and in-vehicle infotainment Market.Market Growth Factors –Consumers in developing countries have been able to buy cars because of increased disposable incomes and easy financing options, thereby increasing demand for technologically advanced vehicles with useful and practical infotainment systems. Advanced collaborative technologies, such as driver assistance, Augmented Reality Realtime Data Collection and the Augmentation of Driving Experience, are being targeted by major car manufacturers to enhance the functionality of infotainment systems. In response to the growing demand for safer, luxurious and intelligent vehicles, vehicle manufacturers are producing cars that include modern entertainment systems technology. In order to improve the incar experience, an infotainment system provides entertainment as well as information. Voice commands, touch screens on the head unit, buttons and steering wheel controls that can be used to access and operate all of these features are available in new automotive entertainment systems.Segmentation Analysis –The global market for incar entertainment units, display units, headsup displays, navigation systems and communication devices is classified on the basis of product type. The display unit segment is dominant in the worldwide market for automotive information systems; it is expected that this segment will continue to grow throughout the forecast period. The display unit offers a number of benefits for front row location in the vehicle, including video streaming, weather forecast, navigation, phone access and so on. Based on location, the Global Infotainment Market is divided into Front Row and BackRow. The global incar infotainment market is dominated by the front row location segment. In general, for the proper display of information, a navigation system shall be installed at the front end of the vehicle. In order to provide a real experience, it is preferable that an incar navigation system be installed on the front seat.By form:. Embedded. Tethered. IntegratedBy location:. Front Row. Rear RowBy Vehicle Type:. Passengers cars. LCV. HCVBy Component:. Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit. Control Panel. Telematics Control Unit. Head-Up DisplayBy Operating System:. Linux. QNX. Microsoft. OthersBy Connectivity:. 3G. 4G. 5GBy Installation type:. OEM. AftermarketKey Regional Development –North America is the most significant shareholder in the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The main determinant of regional growth is rising consumer demand for luxury vehicles in the U.S. As voice recognition and driving distraction systems become popular, there will be greater demand for locally owned businesses. In the infotainment system of vehicles, Europe has been earmarked as a major region. Europe, in particular due to the presence of a number of luxury car manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes and Audi, is one of the main regions on the market for auto infotainment. Due to the rise of local consumers' disposable income and high demand for incar infotainment systems, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate than any other part of the world over the forecast period. Due to their effectiveness, people preferred augmented reality technology-based solutions, which is fueling the expansion of automotive infotainment systems in the area.Key Takeaway's–High resolution displays, pairing, digital tuners, multistandard smartphone radio systems, advanced and compatible android auto navigation are a few key features of the incar infotainment system. In addition, a control panel is part of an advanced incar infotainment system. To enable better connectivity, enhance vehicle safety and improve the incar user experience, the auto industry is looking to develop an innovative system. An essential technology for all standard automotive systems to be the centre of attention and integrate their capabilities into one central unit, is an in-vehicle Infotainment System. The in-vehicle infotainment system is a combination of the system that offers entertainment as well as information.Make An Enquiry:Recent Developments -At CES in Las Vegas in January 2023, Holoride, a startup company backed by Audi, introduced a new device to bring virtual reality entertainment to all cars. A company that relied on auto alliances to expand was at a turning point after the launch of this product.In October 2022, MercedesBenz with Apple announced that it will now offer as a native experience in MercedesBenz vehicles the award-winning Spatial Audio of Apple Music, which supports Dolby Atmos. The company intends to offer its customers the best music experience through this cooperation.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...18. Competitive Landscape18.1 Competitive Benchmarking18.2 Market Share analysis18.3 Recent Developments19. ConclusionDrive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

