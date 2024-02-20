In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market Expected To Reach USD 1.38 Billion By 2030, Trends, Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market

IVF Service Market Is Experiencing Substantial Growth, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) service market, highlighting its projected growth and current valuation. With a value of USD 696 million in 2022, Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including increasing infertility rates, advancements in IVF technology, and growing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive techniques. The report also examines emerging trends such as the rise of preimplantation genetic testing, the adoption of elective single embryo transfer, and the expansion of IVF services in developing regions. Moreover, it explores regulatory considerations and challenges faced by the industry. By providing insights into market size, growth projections, and key trends, the report aims to assist stakeholders in understanding and navigating the evolving landscape of the IVF service market.In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a complex assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedure that involves the fertilization of an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory setting, followed by the transfer of the resulting embryo(s) into the uterus to achieve pregnancy. IVF services encompass a comprehensive range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services provided by fertility clinics, reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and other healthcare professionals to individuals and couples experiencing infertility or seeking fertility preservation.Major Key Players in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market:.The Cooper Companies Inc..Cook Group.Vitrolife.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc..Esco Micro Pte. Ltd..Genea Limited.IVFtech ApS.FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.The Baker Company Inc..Kitazato Corporation.Corning Corporation.Hamilton Thorne Ltd..ZEISS Group.FERTIPRO N.EppendorfGet Sample Report of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market:In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market Growth DriversThe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market has seen significant growth in recent years due to several key drivers. One major factor driving this growth is the increasing prevalence of infertility globally, with more couples turning to IVF as a viable solution. Additionally, advancements in technology and techniques within the field of assisted reproduction have made IVF services more successful and accessible to a larger population. Changing societal norms, such as women delaying childbirth for career or personal reasons, have also contributed to the rising demand for IVF services. Furthermore, the growing trend of medical tourism has opened up opportunities for clinics around the world to attract international patients seeking high-quality IVF treatments at competitive prices. Overall, these factors combined are propelling the growth of the IVF service market and are expected to continue driving its expansion in the coming years.In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market OpportunitiesThe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry, offering opportunities for both providers and patients alike. With increasing rates of infertility worldwide, the demand for IVF services is expected to continue to rise, presenting a lucrative market for fertility clinics, laboratories, and healthcare professionals specializing in reproductive medicine. Technological advancements in assisted reproductive techniques have led to higher success rates and improved outcomes for patients undergoing IVF treatments. Additionally, changing societal norms and an increase in delayed pregnancies have further fueled the growth of this market. As awareness about infertility issues continues to grow, there is a significant need for innovative solutions and personalized approaches within the IVF services sector. This creates ample opportunities for research and investment in cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving patient experience and overall success rates in IVF procedures.In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market SegmentationBy Cycle Type.Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor).Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor).Donor Egg IVF Cycle.Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles.Frozen Donor IVF CyclesBy Product.Equipment.Sperm Analyzer Syate.Imaging System.Ovum Aspiration Pumps.Incubators.Micromanipulator Systems.Laser system.Gas Analyzer.Sperm Separation Devices.IVF Cabinets.Cryosystems.Witness Systems.Anti-Vibration Tables.Other Equipments.Reagents & Media.Cryopreservation Media.Sperm Processing Media.Ovum Processing Media.Embryo Culture Media.AccessoriesBy Type.Conventional IVF.IVF with ICSI.IVF with Donar Eggs.OthersBy End-User.Fertility Clinics.Hospitals.Surgical centers.Clinical research institute.CryobanksBased on the procedure, the market for in vitro fertilization services is divided into fresh donors, fresh nondonors, frozen donors, frozen donors, and frozen nondonors. Fresh non-donors segment accounted for a significantly large market share in 2022, attributed to high in vitro pregnancy success rates and rising prevalence of infertility. In the case of a living birth with new eggs, the fertility cycle is 19.0% more likely to be successful than in freezing. Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly steady growth rate during the forecast period due to established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy with this procedure.The market for in vitro fertilization services is divided on the basis of end use, with hospitals and research labs, fertility clinics and surgery centers as well as cryobank. Fertility clinics and surgical centers pay a vital role in healthcare systems and aid individuals and couples to recognize or identify fertility issues and access a proper solution. A wide range of treatment options, from intrauterine insemination to in vitro fertilisation and egg freezing, are available at specialised fertility clinics.Make Enquiry About In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market Report:Key Regional DevelopmentThe North American market is projected to grow at a significant rapid pace over the forecast period due to growing demand for fertility treatment. The growth of the market in this region is driven by a large population with fertility problems and delays in becoming pregnant. The growth of the market is also being driven by increased investment in research and development for innovation as well as efficient infertility treatments.The market for in vitro fertilization services in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of government initiatives in countries in this region to boost population is a major factor driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific IVF services market. In order to counter the significant decline in East Asian birth rates, Taiwan government has granted subsidies for vitro fertilization during the coronavirus pandemic regardless of their income.Key Takeaway from In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market StudyInfertility rates have been rising globally due to various factors including lifestyle changes, delayed childbearing, environmental factors, and medical conditions. As a result, there's a growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies like IVF to help couples conceive.Continuous advances in technology, laboratory techniques and treatment protocols have been observed in the IVF sector. These advances have led to improvements in the success rate, reduced risk and wider coverage of fertility services.Recent Development Related to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service MarketIn August 2021, Pergoveris Pen has been launched in India by Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd to treat advanced infertility. The launch will emphasize Merck's motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use and improved treatment option for women with a severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.Buy In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Service Market Report:

