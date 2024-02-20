Young Bahraini Karting Prodigy Mohammed Alhasan Emerges as a Dominant Force in the Racing Circuit

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Bahrain - February 20, 2024: At just 15 years old, Mohammed Alhasan is a formidable contender in the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge (BRMC 2023/2024), showcasing his talent and determination on the karting track.

Competing against seasoned veterans, Alhasan has consistently demonstrated his prowess in his first season of the Senior Rotax karting category, solidifying his status as a rising star in the karting world. His exceptional performances have caught the attention of enthusiasts and experts alike.

In the previous Sakhir Rotax Max Challenge (SRMC 2023(. Alhasan lost the championship of four races by 1 point. However, his resilience and skill were evident as he clinched the first position twice out of the four races, highlighting his potential for greatness.

In the ongoing BRMC 2023/2024 championship, which comprises eight races, Alhasan has already made a significant impact. Out of the six races completed, he has secured pole position twice and achieved second place once, showcasing his consistency and determination to succeed.

Furthermore, Alhasan's lightning-fast speed has shattered track records, with the young prodigy clocking the fastest lap in three out of the six races. His remarkable performance in the final race of BRMC on 10/2/2024, with a record-breaking lap time of 53.261 seconds, stands as the fastest of the season in the Final karting Senior racing.

"I'm honored to represent Bahrain and Praga Middle East Racing on this prestigious stage. It’s been a challenging season and I’ve learned a lot " expressed Mohammed Alhasan, a rising star in the karting world.

Beyond the kart track, Mohammed expressed his vision of being a professionally sponsored driver for a professional racing team and raising the Bahraini flag.”

Coach Mohammed Mattar commended Alhasan’s family, stating, "Mohammed's success is a testament to the support he receives at home and in the Kingdom. It takes a dedicated team, both on and off the track, to nurture talent, and his family plays a crucial role."

Khalid AlSaei, emphasizing the importance of a robust support system, added, "We're proud of Mohammed's achievements. The journey ahead looks promising."

Mohammed Alhasan's remarkable journey in karting serves as an inspiration to aspiring young athletes, highlighting the power of dedication, resilience, and unwavering support. As he continues to carve his path to success, all eyes are on this Bahraini prodigy, eager to witness his future triumphs in the racing circuit.





MENAFN20022024003187001594ID1107874473