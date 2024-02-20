IIT-D Gets Academic Complexes Worth Rs 260 Cr For 20 Hi-Tech Units

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the 'East and West Complex', the two newly-constructed academic complexes of IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi authorities said that this is the largest ever single-time construction activity for research and academic purposes in the history of the institute.

The two multi-storey complexes are developed at a cost of Rs 260 crore, with a plinth area of over 60,000 sq mt, which have come up as an addition to the existing academic area on the campus.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said,“The two academic complexes that have been inaugurated by the Prime Minister will strengthen the existing academic and research facilities on the campus. The institute is known for the cutting-edge research done by the faculty and students. The new research facilities in these two academic blocks will help us reach new heights.”

The East and West Complex will host more than 20 academic units of the institute, including School of AI, School of Public Policy, Department of Design, Department of Textile and Fibre, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Department of Material Science and Engineering.

The Department of Mathematics, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, School of Biological Sciences, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biotechnology, Centre for Automative Research and Tribology, Department of Electrical Engineering, School of Inter-disciplinary Research, and Central Research Facilities will also be housed there.

More than 300 research-cum-teaching labs focusing on research and development in the areas of energy, environment and sustainability, artificial intelligence and other scientific research will be set up in the two new complexes.

The complexes also have 200 faculty offices, 10 committee rooms, 13 conference rooms, and other facilities like faculty lounges and department library.

--IANS

gcb/arm