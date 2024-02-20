Punjab CM Hails SC Order To Declare AAP Councillor As Chandigarh Mayor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) At last, the truth prevailed, remarked Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, thanking the Supreme Court for its verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Mayor election in Chandigarh...CJI declared AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as Mayor, upholding the 8 votes rejected by the Presiding Officer,” wrote Mann on X.

“They have got a befitting reply to the hooliganism openly committed by BJP...Many congratulations to the people of Chandigarh on this big victory of democracy,” he added.

The BJP won the mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation during the hearing on the contentious Chandigarh mayoral election case, setting aside the election of the BJP candidate as mayor.

