France's PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Agrees To Join Real Madrid: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Paris St-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly finalised an agreement to join Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to BBC Sports, the French sensation, who currently serves as the captain of the French national team, has informed PSG of his decision to depart as his contract with the club nears its expiration in June.

While Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is yet to be officially confirmed through a signed contract, reports suggest that the announcement could be imminent, potentially following the conclusion of this season's UEFA Champions League, where the two clubs could face each other.

Mbappe, aged 25, holds the distinction of being PSG's all-time leading goal scorer, boasting an impressive tally of 244 goals. His desire to have his future resolved before March prompted a decisive meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on February 13, during which he communicated his intentions to join the Spanish giants.

Despite recent speculations surrounding his departure, Mbappe displayed his unwavering commitment on the field, making a notable impact during PSG's recent clash against Nantes by converting a penalty after being benched at the start of the match. This victory further solidified PSG's dominance in Ligue 1, extending their lead by 14 points.

As per the reported terms of the agreement, Mbappe is poised to sign a lucrative five-year contract with Real Madrid, entailing an annual salary of 15 million euros (£12.8 million) in addition to a staggering signing-on bonus of 150 million euros (£128 million), distributed over five years. Furthermore, he is expected to retain a portion of his image rights, reflecting his stature as one of the game's most marketable figures.

Real Madrid's astute manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has already devised plans to integrate Mbappe into the squad, envisioning him to occupy a prominent role on the left side of the attack alongside Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.

Moreover, the potential departure of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric could pave the way for Mbappe to inherit the iconic number 10 shirt, symbolizing his significance within the team.

In the ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign, PSG hold a 2-0 advantage over Real Sociedad after the first leg of their last-16 encounter, while Real Madrid leads RB Leipzig 1-0.

--IANS

hs/bsk/