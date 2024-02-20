Swiss gold exports rise in January, driven by bigger demand from China, Hong Kong

(MENAFN) Swiss gold exports witnessed a remarkable surge in January, soaring by an impressive 92 percent to reach a total of 207 tons, compared to 107.9 tons recorded in December of the previous year. This substantial increase, as reported by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration, was primarily attributed to heightened demand from key markets such as China and Hong Kong.



According to data published on the Customs Administration's website, exports to India, one of the largest consumers of gold globally, experienced a notable uptick, rising by 73 percent to reach 14 tons. Similarly, exports to China surged by over half, totaling 77.8 tons, signaling robust demand from the region.



Conversely, exports to traditional destinations such as the United Kingdom and the United States experienced declines, with shipments to the UK plummeting by two-thirds and those to the US halving compared to previous levels. In contrast, exports to Hong Kong saw a remarkable increase, nearly septupling to reach 44.6 tons, reflecting growing appetite for gold in the region.



The surge in Swiss gold exports underscores the evolving dynamics of global demand for the precious metal, driven by various economic and geopolitical factors. While traditional markets experienced declines, emerging economies such as China and Hong Kong emerged as significant contributors to the surge in demand. This trend reflects ongoing shifts in the global gold market landscape and highlights the importance of monitoring demand patterns across different regions for insights into market trends and dynamics.

