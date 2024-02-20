European stocks fall amid interest rate uncertainty, Chinese policy moves

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stocks faced downward pressure as concerns over potential wage settlements in the eurozone dampened expectations for an imminent interest rate cut, while China's decision to reduce mortgage interest rates failed to inspire market confidence. The European Stoxx 600 index experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent during trading, following a session where it had reached its highest levels in over two years.



Investor attention remained focused on forthcoming data regarding negotiated wages in the eurozone for the fourth quarter, with the European Central Bank highlighting wage adjustments as a critical factor in determining the timing of potential interest rate adjustments. Amidst these uncertainties, shares in basic resources experienced a notable 1.8 percent drop, influenced by declining copper prices driven by a strengthening dollar. Traders also deliberated on the implications of China's decision to lower mortgage interest rates, with questions arising about the effectiveness of such measures in stimulating consumer demand.



In the corporate sphere, Air Liquide emerged as a standout performer, with its shares surging by 6.2 percent to lead the STOXX 600. The French industrial gases company reported better-than-expected operating profits for the full year, signaling robust performance and achieving its target profit margin for 2025 ahead of schedule.



Meanwhile, in Japan, the primary stock index struggled to sustain its upward momentum, remaining one percent below its peak levels recorded over three decades ago. Trader sentiment was characterized by apprehension ahead of the earnings release from Nvidia. Initially, Japanese stocks received a boost from China's unexpected interest rate cut, but the positive momentum was short-lived. The Nikkei ultimately closed down by 0.28 percent, ending the session at 38,363.61 points.



Overall, market dynamics reflected a delicate balance between economic uncertainties, central bank policies, and corporate performance, contributing to fluctuations in stock prices across European and Asian markets. Investors remained vigilant, navigating through evolving developments and their potential implications for global financial markets.

