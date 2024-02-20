Capital One reveals acquisition of “Discover Financial Services” in deal worth USD35.3B

(MENAFN) In a significant move within the financial services sector, Capital One Financial Corp has entered into an agreement to acquire its competitor, Discover Financial Services, for a total sum of USD35.3 billion. Notably, the acquisition will be executed entirely through the issuance of shares, marking a strategic consolidation within the industry.



Under the terms of the agreement, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 shares of Capital One for every share of Discover held, effectively valuing Discover's shares at a premium compared to its closing stock price of USD110.49 at the end of last week's trading, representing a premium of 26.6 percent. Upon completion of the transaction, Capital One shareholders will hold a 60 percent stake in the newly formed entity, with Discover shareholders owning the remaining 40 percent.



Capital One anticipates significant synergies from the deal, with projected cost savings of approximately USD1.5 billion expected to materialize by 2027. Furthermore, the acquisition is expected to drive enhanced adjusted earnings per share, with a projected increase of over 15 percent by 2027, underscoring the potential financial benefits of the merger for both companies.



The completion of the acquisition is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals and the consent of shareholders from both Capital One and Discover. The process is anticipated to conclude by the end of this year or early next year, pending the fulfillment of these conditions.



This strategic acquisition underscores Capital One's commitment to expanding its market presence and leveraging synergies to drive growth and profitability in the highly competitive financial services landscape. By combining forces with Discover, Capital One aims to strengthen its position in the market and deliver enhanced value to shareholders and customers alike.

MENAFN20022024000045015682ID1107874451