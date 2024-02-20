Casa Azul Announces Appointment Of Dennis Carr As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Renowned Beverage Leader is Fueling Brand Expansion and Innovation, Starting with Casa

Azul's Tequila Soda "Playa Pack" Launch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa

Azul , the

creator of award-winning better-for-you Organic Tequila and natural Tequila Soda products, is

proud to announce the appointment of Dennis Carr as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an illustrious career spanning 33 years in the alcoholic beverage sector, Carr brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for building successful businesses and iconic brands to Casa Azul.

This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone for Casa Azul's rapidly growing brand but also signals Carr's first initiative as the brand's CEO – the launch of the Playa Pack, a new variety

of tequila sodas.



Dennis Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Casa Azul

Casa Azul Tequila Soda Playa Pack

Carr's unique insights, drawn from domestic and international experiences, have consistently positioned him as a visionary leader. His

extensive background includes pivotal roles such as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Vice President at esteemed companies like E&J Gallo, Hotaling & Co., C. Mondavi & Family, and Boston Beer Co.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dennis Carr as our new

Chief Executive Officer. His extensive leadership experience in the spirits space and strategic mindset align perfectly with Casa Azul's commitment to excellence," said Lance Collins, Casa Azul Founder and Chairman. "Carr's ability to foster innovation and fuel growth makes him the ideal leader as we continue to redefine the tequila landscape and rapidly expand our retailer distribution."

"Lance Collins and Casa Azul have created products that are fueled by passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence and I'm honored to join the brand as CEO," said Carr. "Together, we will continue to craft exceptional spirits, push boundaries, and elevate the brand to new horizons."



Marking Carr's inaugural initiative as Chief Executive Officer, Casa Azul is set to launch the Playa Pack-an array of tequila sodas that symbolize a new era of innovation for the brand. The Playa Pack will feature two exciting new flavors, Pineapple Coconut and Spicy Margarita, in addition to their classic Lime and Grapefruit varieties. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas feature real Tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors and a hint of agave nectar with only 0-1 g carbs, 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol.

The launch, timed to be available in retailers by June, comes as a direct response to consumer demand for even more refreshing flavors.



"The new Pineapple Coconut flavor is a delicious blend of tropical sweetness, while the Spicy Margarita brings a perfect kick of heat and zest. Together, they serve as a testament to our commitment to providing our consumers with delicious, better-for-you products," said Carr.



Casa Azul launched its Tequila Soda in August 2022, followed by the acclaimed Casa Azul Organic Tequila in May 2023. In addition to the Tequila Sodas, the Organic Tequila is produced using time-honored traditions by a multi-generational family of distillers and agave farmers. Collins' built Casa Azul with

a blue house of passionate partners which includes Mexican-born actress and fashion icon Eiza González, underscoring the influence of modern Mexico and the popularity of tequila on the world's stage. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is also partnered with two-time national champion and football icon, Travis Kelce; U.S. Women's Open Champion and golf icon Michelle Wie West and five-time Major Champion and former World #1, Brooks Koepka.

Casa Azul Tequila Soda can be found at retailers across the country, including Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida, Spec's in Texas, Binny's in Illinois, Ralphs in California, and online at GetStocked and Drizly. In addition to the new Playa Pack flavors, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available in Grapefruit, Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon.

Casa Azul Organic Tequila is distributed by RNDC, and launched in CA, AZ, CO, TX, LA, IL, MD, DC, VA, SC, GA, and FL, and rolling out across additional major markets this year. The tequila is available in three expressions with the following SRPs: Casa Azul Organic Blanco ($69), Casa Azul Organic Reposado ($89), and Casa Azul Organic Añejo ($129).



About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit

casaazulspirits and

casaazulsoda.

