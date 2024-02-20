Miratech Named A 'Rising Star' For 12Th Consecutive Year On The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miratech, leading global IT services and consulting firm, has once again been honored as a "Rising Star" in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the IAOP.

- Alexander Oleshko, Miratech Executive Vice-President, Global DeliveryNEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miratech , a leading global IT services and consulting firm, has once again been honored as a "Rising Star" in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP). This marks the 12th consecutive year that the company has received this recognition.The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. Miratech's evaluation was based on seven categories, including size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, innovation programs, and corporate social responsibility."In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Miratech for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. Miratech is honored to be part of this prestigious list, alongside other leading companies in the outsourcing industry.“We are delighted to be ranked in the top 100 outsourcing companies for the twelfth consecutive year. We believe this reflects our reputation for excellence, client success and innovation. In the last year, we have continued to innovate and enhance our CX offering to include MiraCloud, our new cloud service. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries in the CX and outsourcing industry, to help our clients at every step of their digital transformation journey,” commented Alexander Oleshko, Miratech Executive Vice-President, Global Delivery.About MiratechMiratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech's engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.About IAOPIAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit

