Dr. Desmond Schofield New CBO Of Evitria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As of January 2024, Dr. Desmond Schofield has become new CBO at evitria AG.

As of January 2024, Dr. Desmond Schofield has become new Chief Business Officer at evitria AG.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- evitria AG , a leading preclinical service provider focused on transient antibody and protein production, announces that former Head of Business Development EMEA, Dr. Desmond Schofield, has been appointed Chief Business Officer as of 1st January 2024.“evitria pioneered the use of transient CHO cells for antibody production, and now as the market evolves with new and exciting modalities, we are reshaping our business development organization, to closer align with our clients” said Dr. Stefan Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer.Dr. Schofield added,“at evitria we have a long-established reputation for high quality protein production services, and I look forward to building on this to meet new market demands and further support our clients.”Since 2010, evitria, based in Fahrweid near Zurich, has specialized in the production of antibodies and other proteins. Today, evitria, part of a group consisting of Atlas Antibodies and Histocyte Lab, is a sought-after partner worldwide for research, development, and production of antibodies.

Dr. Stefan Schmidt

evitria AG

email us here