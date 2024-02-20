Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market Growing CAGR Of 4.3% Implies To Reach Industry Size Of $23,529 Million By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fabric softeners and conditioners market was valued at $17,545 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $23,529 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fabric softeners and conditioners market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Fabric softeners and conditioners are added to detergents or washing machines to provide a better feel to clothes. They are used to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the cloth. They form a thin layer on fabrics to make them look fluffier and give them a fresh smell. Fabric wash and care products are used to prevent clothes from damages due to regular washing and use.

In addition, these products are used in a variety of industries such as textile and hospitality for laundry. Growth in emerging markets owing to increase in population of working women and single person household coupled with increase disposable income of middle-class customers drive the growth of the fabric softeners and conditioners market.

High disposable income of the middle-class population and advent of technologically advanced laundry care system drive the growth of the industry. The use of synthetic chemicals that can harm the environment hinders the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for fabric softeners and conditioners in various sectors including households, laundry services, textile industry, hospitality, and others would create new opportunities for the market players in future.

Commercial applications segment contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the use of fabric softeners and conditioners in laundry services, textile, and other sectors for the removal of static cling and ensure improved shelf-life of clothes. The residential application segment would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Fabric softeners & conditioners are used to make the clothes soft, preserve color, and give them a long-lasting fragrance. They are widely used among households, laundry services, textile industry, hospitality industry, and others to eliminate static cling and to ensure the longevity of their clothes. Rise in demand for advanced laundry care products and expansion in aforementioned industries are expected to exhibit high demand for fabric softeners & conditioners in future.

On the other hand, fabric softeners & conditioners may turn out to be quite harmful as the artificial chemicals used in the production are expected to affect the environment as well as the consumer. This hampers the growth of the fabric softeners & conditioners market. Also, consumers are shifting their preferences to a healthy lifestyle as well as environment. These eco-friendly fabric softeners and conditioners do not harm the environment. Manufacturers of fabric wash and care products are continuously engaged in the development of such products, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the fabric softeners & conditioners market.

The key players operating in the fabric softeners and conditioners market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Dropps, Unilever PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate Palmolive company, Procter & Gamble Co., Lion Corporation, Kao Corporation, LG Household and Healthcare, and The Sun Products Corporation.

Exploring Growth Prospects and Demand Trends in the Fabric Softeners and Conditioners:

Growth Prospects:

○ Increasing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of using fabric softeners and conditioners, such as improved fabric feel, reduced wrinkles, and enhanced fragrance. This growing awareness is driving demand for these products.

○ Market Expansion: Fabric softeners and conditioners are not limited to traditional laundry detergents but are also available in various formats such as dryer sheets, beads, and sprays. The diversification of product offerings is expanding the market and attracting new consumers.

○ Emerging Markets: As disposable incomes rise in emerging economies, consumers are allocating more spending towards household and personal care products, including fabric softeners and conditioners. This presents significant growth opportunities for manufacturers to penetrate these markets.

Demand Trends:

○ Sustainability: Growing environmental concerns have led to a shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable fabric softeners and conditioners. Consumers are increasingly seeking products with natural ingredients, minimal packaging, and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

○ Convenience: Busy lifestyles and the desire for convenience drive demand for fabric softeners and conditioners that offer quick and efficient application methods, such as single-dose pods or easy-to-use spray formulas.

○ Fragrance Varieties: Fragrance plays a significant role in consumer preferences. Manufacturers are offering a wide range of scent options, including floral, citrus, and herbal fragrances, to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

Key Benefits for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their global fabric softeners and conditioners market share.

○ Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global fabric softeners and conditioners industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as the global fabric softeners and conditioners market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Reasons to buy Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Report:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



