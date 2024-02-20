Digital Radiology Market Expected To Reach USD 22.40 Billion By 2030: Advancements And Trends In The Global Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Radiology Market

The Global Digital Radiology Market Is Poised for Substantial Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Adoption of Digital Imaging Solutions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the digital radiology market , detailing its estimated value and projected growth. With an estimated value of USD 12.19 billion in 2022, Global Digital Radiology Market is expected to reach USD 22.40 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in imaging technology, and the shift towards digitalization in healthcare. The report also examines emerging trends such as the adoption of artificial intelligence in radiology, the integration of 3D and 4D imaging techniques, and the development of portable and wireless digital radiology devices. Additionally, it explores regulatory considerations and challenges faced by the industry. By offering insights into market size, growth projections, and key trends, the report aims to assist stakeholders in understanding and navigating the evolving landscape of the digital radiology market.Digital Radiology, also known as digital X-ray or computed radiography (CR), encompasses a range of digital imaging modalities and solutions used in medical imaging departments, outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, and diagnostic imaging centers to acquire, process, store, and transmit radiographic images digitally. Digital radiography systems offer numerous advantages over traditional film-based radiography, including shorter exposure times, improved image quality, enhanced workflow efficiency, and seamless integration with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and electronic health records (EHRs).Major Key Players in the Digital Radiology Market:.Agfa-Gevaert Group.Canon Inc..Detection Technology.Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.Hitachi Ltd..General Electric (GE Healthcare).Medtronic plc.Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare).Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Get Sample Report of Digital Radiology Market:Digital Radiology Market Growth DriversThe digital radiology market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, technological advancements in imaging software and hardware have greatly improved the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of medical imaging procedures. This has led to increased adoption of digital radiology systems by healthcare providers seeking better diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, the shift towards paperless workflows and the integration of electronic health records has propelled the demand for digital radiology solutions. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting digitization of healthcare services and growing investments in research and development are also contributing to market growth. With a rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating frequent diagnostic imaging tests, the digital radiology market is expected to continue expanding rapidly in the coming years.Digital Radiology Market OpportunitiesThe digital radiology market is experiencing significant growth and presenting lucrative opportunities for healthcare providers and imaging technology companies. The shift from traditional film-based radiography to digital systems has improved diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and the overall patient experience. Advancements in technology, such as PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication Systems) and cloud-based storage solutions, have allowed for seamless collaboration between healthcare professionals and rapid access to patient information. Additionally, the growing demand for telemedicine services and remote diagnostics is driving further expansion of the digital radiology market. As regulatory bodies around the world encourage the adoption of electronic health records and digital imaging systems, there is a growing need for innovative products that can enhance workflow efficiency, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. This presents an exciting opportunity for companies to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers while improving overall quality of care.Digital Radiology Market SegmentationBy Product Type.Stationary Digital Radiology System.Portable Digital Radiology SystemBy Application.Cardiovascular Imaging.Chest Imaging.Dental Imaging.Digital Mammography.Orthopedic Imaging.OthersBy Technology.Direct Digital Radiology.Computed Digital RadiologyBy end-user.Diagnostic Clinics.Other End Users.HospitalsBased on product, in 2022, the market for digital radiography was led by a segment of transportable systems. Factors such as an aging population and widespread deployment of transportable radiology equipment in diagnostics centers are factors contributing to the increased number of diagnosis procedures. In addition, an increase in ailments such as vascular, dental, and cancer, particularly breast disorders and others, is propelling the portable digital radiography segment forward. The sector is also stimulated by the government's support for a number of research programmes in the field of radiology.Based on application, in 2022, dental radiology accounted for the largest share of the Digital Radiographs market. Digital radiography is widely used in the field of Dental Radiotherapy. Digital imaging uses a hard sensor, e.g. an attached or wireless hard sensor and phosphor plate sensors known as receptors instead of films. In digital images, pixels are grouped in a matrix of rows and columns.Make Enquiry About Digital Radiology Market Report:Key Regional DevelopmentIn 2022, the digital radiography market was dominated by North America. The digital radiography market in the North America region was dominated by the US. The growing incidence of chronic disease is one of the key factors driving market growth in North America for digital radiography. Moreover, the market for Digital Radiography in North America is also supported by the presence of a number of dominant players as well as an increasing trend to adopt key strategies adopted by competitors. Canon Medical System USA, Inc.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The digital radiography market in the Asia Pacific region is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The digital radiography market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing cases of target diseases, as well as favourable government measures. These aspects contribute to the growth of the digital radiography systems market in this region, as well as attracting foreign investment and partnerships.Key Takeaway from Digital Radiology Market Study.Market Diversification: This report gives detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographical areas, trends in development and investment..Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It assesses the market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in a comprehensive manner..Product Development & Innovation: it provides intelligent insight into future technologies, research and development activities as well as new product developments.Recent Development Related to Digital Radiology Market.In January 2022, the company Mireye Imaging Inc. has announced the release of an Artificial Intelligence Based System for Xray Patient Positioning. This advanced and innovative imaging technology makes it possible to eliminate the need for manual alignment of body dimensions and parts, thereby simplifying the patient location process during Xray inspections..In July 2022, At the European Congress of Radiology, Royal Philips, a world leader in healthcare technology, introduced its award-winning AI technologies and solutions.Buy Digital Radiology Market Report:

