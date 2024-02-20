Malabar Gold & Diamonds Attains 19Th Rank As Top Indian International Jewellery Brand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Several Indian brands have also been placed on the list, of which Malabar Gold & Diamonds has received the highest ranking, coming up at the 19th position.

In addition to Malabar Gold & Diamonds, several other Indian watch & jewellery brands has also been ranked in the Top 100.

Titan company Ltd was ranked 24th, while Kalyan Jewellers and Joy Alukkas was ranked 46th and 47th respectively, Senco Gold & Diamonds was ranked 78 and Thangamayil jewellery was ranked 98th.

The extensive retail network of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, comprising more than 340 showrooms spread across 13 countries in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia, along with its impactful presence in the retail jewelry industry, has significantly bolstered the brand's prestigious ranking in the report.

LVMH, the esteemed luxury brand has clinched the top spot in the Global Power of Luxury Good 2023 report, an annual analysis conducted by Deloitte to ascertain the top players in the global luxury goods sector. This comprehensive report, which has been compiled based on data available in the public domain, examines and ranks the top 100 largest brands operating in various luxury goods sectors such as jewellery, watches, cosmetics & handbags based on annual sales figures, brand value and several other factors.

The report also provides detailed insights into the luxury good market, including trends, challenges and opportunities, providing a key insight into the sector's performance last year.

France emerged as the foremost hub for luxury, boasting seven companies within the Top 100 list, collectively contributing to nearly a third of sales. Other top players in the list include Kering SA, The Estee Lauder companies, Chanel, Hermes etc.

The report further explores deeper insights within the sector, including customer experiences, strategies employed by brands to foster customer engagement, emerging consumer trends such as the increasing impact of millennials and Gen Z demographics, advancements in digital initiatives in the current landscape, heightened emphasis on integrating sustainable practices, and the sector's resilience amid constantly evolving global economic and political circumstances.