Al Mansour Appointed COO Of Al Shaqab Racing

Doha, Qatar: The management of Al Shaqab Racing has decided to appoint Mohamed Abdulrahman Al Mansour as Chief Operating Officer as part of their approach to benefit from Qatar's talented youth to add to the achievements of Al Shaqab Racing.

Al Mansour brings extensive experience in the world of horse racing, being closely involved with the developments of this field, making him an excellent addition to Al Shaqab Racing's team, who look forward to continue their success and target more impressive results.

Al Shaqab Racing management is committed to excellence in both breeding and flat racing, whether in Doha or at the world's top racecourses.

Earlier this week on Saturday, Al Shaqab Racing, for the first time since their inception, were crowned with the prestigious Triple Crown following the victory of Al Ghadeer in the H H The Amir Sword race (Gr1 PA) at the conclusion of the H H The Amir Sword Festival at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club.

The Golden Sword race was the third leg of the Triple Crown and Al Ghadeer had already won the first leg in the Qatar International Stakes (Gr1 PA) at Goodwood and the second leg in the Qatar Arabian World Cup (Gr1 PA) at ParisLongchamp.