Jordanian Businessmen Association Explores Economic Ties With Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), Hamdi Tabbaa, discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom, Priyangika Wijegunasekara, strengthening economic relations between the two countries and opportunities for new partnerships.According to a statement by the association Tuesday, the two parties discussed ways to enhance cultural, commercial, and investment exchanges, and intensify meetings between representatives of the private sector in both countries.During their meeting, Tabbaa pointed out that trade exchange with Sri Lanka is low due to the lack of a direct shipping line. He welcomed the upcoming second session of the Jordanian-Sri Lankan Business Council in the capital, Amman, early next May.In turn, Wijegunasekara stressed that Jordanian-Sri Lankan relations are characterized by development at the trade and investment levels, and her country's keenness to strengthen economic and trade relations with the Kingdom, and to exploit the safe and stable business environment.Wijegunasekara highlighted 27 Sri Lankan investment projects in Jordan, all of which are factories specializing in knitwear and clothing, distributed in Sahab, Dhalil, and Irbid.