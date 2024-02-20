103 Gazans Killed In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb 20 (Petra) -- The Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli occupation forces carried out 9 massacres in the last 24 hours in which 103 people were killed and 142 injured.That raised the death toll since Israel launched its war on October 7 to 29,195 and the total number of injuries to 69,170, most of them women and children, it said.It said in its daily update that a number of victims remained under rubble and on streets as the occupation army barred medics from reaching them.On the 137th day of the aggression, Israeli jets, artillery, drones and naval forces kept up their relentless bombing across the beleaguered territory, including the neighborhood of Zeitoun, where large forces invaded from the east, west and south of Gaza city.Israeli aircraft and artillery also bombarded residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis, south of Gaza, as troops continued their operations at Nasser Hospital west of the city, where patients and medical crews were living "catastrophic" conditions, according to medical sources.The occupation army also fired shells into the center and west of Rafah, inflicting injuries on civilians who took refuge in the south.Israeli jets also struck houses in Nusseirat, Bureij, Deir Al Balah and Maghazi refugee camps in central and western Gaza, and troops fired shots and shells on people waiting for food handouts west of Gaza, Palestinian sources said.