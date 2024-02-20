Jordan, Algeria Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, engaged in official discussions with Algerian National Assembly Speaker and Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Speaker, Ibrahim Boughali, affirming the enduring relations between Jordan and Algeria under the leadership oHis Majesty King Abdullah II and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.Safadi and Boughali emphasized that King Abdullah's stance rejecting the aggression on Gaza and supporting Palestinian rights has clarified facts internationally. Both reiterated the need to halt the war on Gaza and pursue a two-state solution, emphasizing Palestinian sovereignty. They also underlined the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, and its role in preserving the city's identity.They underscored bolstering joint parliamentary efforts and aligning positions in Arab and international forums for mutual interests and Arab-Islamic causes, with the presence of members from both legislative bodies.In press statements, Safadi lauded Algeria's support for Hashemite custodianship in Jerusalem, noting shared Jordanian-Algerian positions in defending Palestinian rights.He underscored enhancing parliamentary cooperation and activating fraternal committees, building on strategic ties led by King Abdullah II and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.Boughali praised King Abdullah's efforts to halt the aggression against Palestinians, advocating for a solution securing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.He highlighted cooperation's importance and prospects in investment, education, agriculture, tourism, and health, echoing historical solidarity during Algeria's revolution and anti-colonial struggle.