ASE Closes Daily Trading Session On Lower Note

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Tuesday trading with approximately 3.2 million shares exchanged across 2,827 transactions, totaling about JD3.3 million.The stock index dropped to 2,452, marking a 0.24 percent decrease compared to the previous session's close.Analysis of closing prices revealed declines in shares of 29 companies, while 32 companies saw increases, and the prices of 34 companies remained stable.

