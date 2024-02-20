               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Closes Daily Trading Session On Lower Note


2/20/2024 7:29:45 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Tuesday trading with approximately 3.2 million shares exchanged across 2,827 transactions, totaling about JD3.3 million.
The stock index dropped to 2,452, marking a 0.24 percent decrease compared to the previous session's close.
Analysis of closing prices revealed declines in shares of 29 companies, while 32 companies saw increases, and the prices of 34 companies remained stable.

MENAFN20022024000117011021ID1107874403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search