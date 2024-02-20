103 Palestinians Killed, 142 Injured In Gaza Strip Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation force executed nine massacres against families in Gaza Strip, killing 103 Palestinians and injuring 142 others in the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the officials said that the new massacres raised the death toll of 137 days of attacks to 29,195 and injuries to 69,170.

In a separate statement, the officials said that there are still 118 patients in Nasser Hospital, after evacuating 18 others.

The situation has rapidly deteriorated in the hospital, as the Israeli occupation force turned it into a military base, threatening the lives of patients and medical staff, they said.

The officials added that the hospital is lacking food, water, children milk, oxygen and electricity, calling on international organizations to pressure Israeli soldiers to leave the hospital. (end)

