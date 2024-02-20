Israeli economy confronts bleak anticipation amid Gaza war

(MENAFN) The Capital Economics research institution has painted a grim picture for the Israeli economy in 2024, foreseeing one of the lowest growth rates in the country's history, largely attributable to the repercussions of the conflict in Gaza. The institution's report, highlighting Israel's GDP contraction of 19.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year, far exceeded initial estimates, signaling the severe toll inflicted by Hamas attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza on the economy.



While there are tentative signs of recovery in the first quarter of the current year, as indicated by metrics such as monthly credit card transactions, the prospects for robust GDP growth in 2024 remain dim. The report suggests that the anticipated rebound in economic activity this year is unlikely to materialize, given the persisting lack of confidence in the economy and the prolonged duration of the conflict. This subdued outlook reflects the profound impact of the war on Israel's economic landscape.



The sharp decline in GDP underscores the significant damage inflicted on demand within the economy, offering insight into the lower-than-expected inflation figures observed since the conflict's onset. With Israel's GDP growth projected to hover between 0.5 percent and 1 percent, the economic outlook for the nation hangs in uncertainty, pending further developments. The forthcoming month is expected to provide greater clarity on the trajectory of Israel's economic recovery amidst the ongoing ramifications of the Gaza conflict.

