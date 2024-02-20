Newforma Konekt Launches Procore Connector, A Seamless Integration For AECO Coordination And Contract Administration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Newforma , the leader in Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, is thrilled to announce the release of the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector, a powerful integration that seamlessly bridges the gap between the recently released web-based, cloud-hosted Newforma Konekt platform and the Procore contract administration platform.

The Newforma Konekt Procore Connector empowers Procore users by facilitating direct communication with Newforma Konekt for the efficient review of submittals and RFIs by the design team. This integration eliminates the need for double-entry of data, ensuring that all information is captured seamlessly as part of the project record.

"We're very proud of the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector," said Carl Veillette, CPO of Newforma. "It's an absolute game-changer for construction and design teams, eliminating unnecessary delays and reducing lead time for project activities, all within a unified platform for collaboration. Crucial project information is easily accessible."

Key Benefits and Features

The value of Newforma Konekt Procore Connector includes:



Efficient review process : The connector expedites the review process by automating the transfer of information from Procore to Newforma Konekt and vice versa. Streamlined communication : Enhances communication between Construction and Design teams by providing a direct and efficient channel for collaboration.

With the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector, users will have:



Project integration : Connect Newforma Konekt projects seamlessly with Procore projects.

File import : Import RFIs/Submittals with files from Procore as pending incoming.

View pending incoming : View pending and incoming RFIs/submittals sent from Procore.

Receive pending incoming : Receive pending incoming RFIs/submittals sent from Procore.

Administrative control : Newforma Konekt administrators can delete pending incoming RFIs/submittals if not needed. Answer RFIs and send reviewed submittals back : Sync information back to Procore once internal collaboration is done.

For more information about Newforma Konekt and its Procore Connector, read the article

Level Up Your Construction Administration

on the Newforma website.

About Newforma Konekt:

Newforma, an Ethos Capital portfolio company, is a leading provider of Information Management and collaboration software for the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner) industry. Our mission is to empower AECO firms by delivering technology solutions that drive better outcomes for all stakeholders throughout the construction project lifecycle. With over 500,000 users in more than 1,500 firms worldwide, Newforma is trusted by professionals globally to streamline communication, simplify administration, and enable real-time collaboration. Learn more about our dedication to connected collaboration for the AECO industry at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

