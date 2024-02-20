TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI ) today announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas.



Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Lithium Ventures. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at



