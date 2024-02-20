TUX Creative Agency Acquires L.A.-Based Another Creative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUX Creative Expands U.S. Presence with Acquisition of L.A. based

Another Creative, adding Client Relationships and Full Team.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TUX Creative is thrilled to announce the successful integration of Los Angeles-based agency Another Creative. This strategic move is set to strengthen TUX's position in the U.S. market by doubling the size of its team, adding impressive clients to its portfolio, and expanding the leadership body.

Already a standout in the creative scene across the U.S. and Canada, TUX offers a progressive full-service approach to consumer brands in beauty, food, fashion, technology, and finance, including Eucerin U.S., Bausch Health, Morton Salt, Converse, DP Hue, Prada Skincare, Milani Cosmetics, and Lancôme Paris. Unifying Another Creative under the TUX banner adds an exciting new dimension to the TUX portfolio including formidable brands like Nike USA, Perry Ellis, and YouTube, and reinforces TUX's

commitment to reshaping the narrative of consumer brands in the global market.

Chelsea Matthews, the visionary founder of Another Creative, will join TUX's executive team, stepping into the role of Vice President of Creative and Partner for the U.S. business. The entire Another Creative team will join her at TUX. Chelsea's wealth of experience and innovative perspective will contribute to shaping the creative direction of TUX going forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea and her incredible team to the TUX house. Their work is exceptional, and they have built solid client relationships across the USA. It's evident that our teams share the same values and possess incredible talent, making us a perfect match. Together, we're creating an unparalleled experience that seamlessly integrates creativity, production, digital, and media, all within a down-to-earth and friendly agency setup." - Dominic Tremblay, CEO and Co-Founder of TUX.



"After ten years running my own studio, the opportunity to grow, collaborate and learn from the like-minded group at TUX felt like an organic next chapter for myself and my team. I have always had a deep admiration and respect for both the work and the business that Dominic and Ludwig have built, and I'm excited to join forces in building upon this solid foundation in the U.S. together." Chelsea Matthews, Founder and ECD of Another Creative.

This move will again see TUX set itself apart as an agency by joining cultures and pioneering an international perspective through one unified operational system. Departing from conventional practices that often stovepipe approaches based on geographical boundaries, TUX will move forward with a singular, cross-border, cohesive management team that will transcend location and foster a global creative community.

About TUX Creative Agency : TUX is a creative house of diverse thinkers and fierce makers. Proudly B Corp and LGBTQ+ certified, TUX develops captivating brand platforms and dynamic campaigns for consumer brands across the globe. With locations in L.A. and Montreal, TUX seamlessly integrates creativity, design, production, digital and media in a down-to-earth and friendly agency setup. TUX Creative understands that extraordinary work springs from revitalised minds, which is why we proudly stand at the forefront as one of the largest creative agencies championing a 4-day work week. For more information about TUX Creative Agency, please visit

