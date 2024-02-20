Heat Holders Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation To Donate 10,000 Pairs Of Socks For NBCF Hope Kits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Holders, makers of the warmest thermal sock and a full range of cold-weather accessories and apparel, proudly announces its partnership with

National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to contribute 10,000 pairs of warm, soft, and comfortable socks for NBCF Hope Kits. These kits are designed to offer comfort and support to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This significant initiative is a part of Heat Holders' ongoing commitment to their "Making Life Warmer" project, aimed at making a positive impact in communities.

Recognizing the need for warmth, comfort, and support during this time, Heat Holders has collaborated with National Breast Cancer Foundation to include their high-quality, thermal socks in the NBCF Hope Kits. These kits include soothing and inspiring items like lotions, balms, and a HOPE journal.

The addition of Heat Holders' thermal socks to NBCF's Hope Kits aligns with the brand's core values of compassion and care. Known for their superior insulation and unparalleled warmth, these specially designed socks aim to offer a small yet meaningful comfort to those in need.

The collaboration between Heat Holders and National Breast Cancer Foundation is a collective effort to provide holistic support to individuals impacted by breast cancer. By contributing 10,000 pairs of socks to NBCF's Hope Kits, Heat Holders aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those navigating through challenging times.

Heat Holders® distribution started in North America in 2011. As their products made their way into the marketplace, local charities and organizations started reaching out to help those in need and the Making Life Warmer Project® was born. Millions of pairs of Heat Holders later, the message of warmth continues to spread across North America.

About Heat Holders

Internationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with advanced thermal yarn which provides high performance insulation against the cold with superior moisture breathing abilities. Available in 3 different warmth profiles- ORIGINALSTM, LITESTM & ULTRA LITESTM (7X, 5X, and 3X warmer than the average cotton sock), they are like thermostats for your feet! Heat Holders® socks, accessories, and apparel have you covered from head to toe to keep you warm, soft, and comfortable in the cool and colder seasons.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now ®

by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit

