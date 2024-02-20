Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Global Strategic Business Report 2024

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The growing adoption of AI, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to drive long-term growth in the market. The pandemic has tipped the scale in favor of AI, with its applications expanding across various sectors. In the competitive scenario, players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

AI, a transformative force enabled by various technologies, continues to be on an upward trend, offering a host of compelling benefits across social media platforms. However, its deployment poses enormous challenges, including limitations that indicate the need for human intervention in certain contexts.

Despite challenges, AI's role in social media remains pivotal, offering a bundle of opportunities for content generation and engagement. The pandemic has significantly impacted the market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for AI applications in social media.

Market analysis by technology, enterprise size, and application, along with regional insights, provides a comprehensive understanding of the AI landscape in social media. Recent market activity reflects ongoing innovation and adaptation to evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. As AI continues to reshape the social media landscape, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on its vast potential for growth and transformation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $786.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$786.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.

Key Attributes: