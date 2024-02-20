DIH Reports First Half Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Recent Highlights



Revenue of $27.3 million for the 6 months end September 30, 2023, representing growth of 57.7% over the prior year period

Revenue from device sales in the 6 months end September 30, 2023 increased by 73.9%

Publicly listed on Nasdaq Global Markets following completion of the business combination with Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) on February 7, 2024 Introduction of the Armeo®Spring Pro to the upper extremity device portfolio

“We are very pleased with the Company's performance in the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 as we're continuing to penetrate new and existing markets, seeing strong growth momentum throughout the first two quarters after strong growth in the prior year,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH.“I'm excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead of us as we begin to operate as a publicly traded company; and look forward to connecting with the many valued stakeholders in DIH's mission to advance our vision for a transformative rehabilitative care model.”

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $10.0 million, or 57.7%, to $27.3 million from $17.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The overall increase was primarily due to a net increase in devices sold of $9.0 million, or 73.9%, which consisted of an increase in sales to third-party customers. The increase in devices revenue was driven by higher sales volume in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Services revenue represented an increase of $0.8 million, up 16.1% compared to the prior period. Other revenues represented an increase of $0.2 million, up 76.1% compared to the prior period.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on our combined net sales in six months ended September 30, 2023, resulting in an increase of approximately $0.7 million. This was mainly driven by fluctuations in Euro valuations throughout the period.

Cost of sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 million, or 109.7%, to $14.7 million from $7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The Cost of Goods for device sales increased by $5.0 million, which is directly correlates to the increase in device sales and related margins remained relatively constant in local currency. The additional increase in cost of sales is mainly driven by an increase of $0.7 million in inventory reserve for slow moving parts as well as $2 million services parts costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $1.8 million, or 15.8%, to $13.7 million from $11.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to professional service and IT costs increase of $2.5 million related to audit, legal and other professional services in preparation for the anticipated business combination with ATAK and becoming a publicly listed company, and investment in finance capacity in preparation for public company reporting obligations, and offset by decreases in bad debt allowance and overhead expenses.

Research and development costs for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $0.1 million, or 2.4%, to $3.8 million from $3.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in consulting costs, research and development materials and services of $0.3 million offset by slight increase in personnel expenses of $0.2 million.

As of September 30, 2023 DIH's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.0 million.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to“Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the functioning of millions of people with disability and functional impairments. DIH is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic and virtual reality (“VR”) technologies with clinical integration and insights. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technologies providers, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider and consolidator in a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

