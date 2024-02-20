Envirogold Global Appoints Mr. Malcolm Smith As CEO And Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the“Company”), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Malcolm Smith as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors effective February 20th, 2024.



“We are excited to have Mr. Smith join the team, he's a seasoned executive with over twenty-five years of experience in business development and capital markets. I believe his leadership combined with our world class team will make 2024 an inflection point for our company as we move towards commercialization of our ESG technology to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals by transforming mining waste into profitable, responsible resource development,” said Allan Bezanson, Chairman of EnviroGold Global.

“I want to thank Dr. Mark Thorpe for his leadership over the last three years leading the team in the development and expansion of EnviroGold's technology platform. The Company is currently working with five major global metal production companies, and I expect 2024 to be a big year for EnviroGold,” said Mr. Smith.“I look forward to making EnviroGold a global success with its proprietary technology helping the mining industry produce clean metal from waste by unlocking high-grade resources trapped in mine waste (tailings).”

Mr. Smith brings decades of experience as a senior executive in capital markets with a professional background that includes positions at West Harbour Capital, EdgeHill Partners, Salida Capital, National Bank Financial and First Marathon Securities.

Dr. Thorpe will be stepping down due to personal reasons and the Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes from mining projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper, zinc and nickel.

