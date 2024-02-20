POET Technologies Announces The Grant Of Stock Options

The stock options granted to officers and employees have an exercise price of C$1.79, being the closing price of the Company's stock on the TSXV on February 15, 2024, are exercisable for 10 years following the grant and will fully vest on February 16, 2025. The stock options granted consultants are performance based and will vest when certain performance milestones are met.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical InterposerTM, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET's Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at .

