SPX Technologies To Host 2024 Investor Day On March 26Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPX Technologies and other members of the management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company's strategy, growth drivers, financial outlook and key initiatives. The event will include formal presentations as well as a Q&A session with senior leadership.



Key presenters will include:



Gene Lowe, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Carano, Chief Financial Officer

Sean McClenaghan, President, HVAC Segment

John Swann, President, Detection & Measurement Segment

Randy Data, President, Global Operations Michael Daly, Head of Strategy and Global Business Development

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will conclude by approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be accessible on the Company's website at Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived replay of the event.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has more than 4,300 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit

