US Department Of Health And Human Services Selects Inmar Intelligence For A 5-Year Contract To Deliver Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winston-Salem, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence , a leading provider of data-driven healthcare technology solutions, today announced it has secured a contract with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide pharmaceutical supply chain solutions across the country. To date, HHS has awarded Inmar $62.9 million as part of a 5-year contract with a potential value of up to $224.9 million, marking this the largest organic contract in Inmar's history.

With pharmaceutical supply chain management needs at an all-time high, this contract represents a timely opportunity for Inmar to deploy its tech-enabled pharmaceutical services nationwide. By upholding the highest safety and compliance standards, Inmar will help HHS adapt to growing demands in a dynamic regulatory climate and boost emergency preparedness.

Leveraging decades of expertise providing tech-forward solutions, Inmar will support HHS in their mission to protect public health and provide essential human services.“As a healthcare leader, Inmar remains committed to providing high-quality solutions that contribute to the overall preparedness and response efforts of the nation's healthcare system," said David Schweihs, Sr. Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, Inmar Intelligence.

“As a partner addressing the most pressing healthcare issues today, Inmar is fully equipped to provide HHS with pharmaceutical supply chain solutions that are safe, scalable, and sustainable. With health emergencies on the rise, Inmar reaffirms its dedication to helping safeguard public health services now and into the future. Our team has consistently stepped up to meet every challenge head-on with resilience and innovative thinking," said Brian Nightengale, EVP & President, Healthcare Solutions, Inmar Intelligence.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.

