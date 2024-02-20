Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is estimated at 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report focuses on the evolving landscape of assistive technologies, considering the global economic context and competitive dynamics. It examines the competitive market presence, categorizing players worldwide based on their strength and activity levels in 2023.

An introduction to disabled and elderly assistive technology sets the stage, highlighting the persistent gap in access to such technologies despite advancements. The report also delves into the pandemic's impact, noting how it accelerated the aging-in-place trend and created opportunities in the market.

With a rise in the geriatric and disabled population, the need for assistive technologies is growing, driving innovation and market activity. Recent developments in the sector reflect ongoing efforts to address these evolving needs and market dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes: