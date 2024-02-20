Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size/Share Analysis Estimated Reach USD 14.28 Billion By 2032, At 8.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By IP Core (Hard IP Core, Soft IP Core); By Design IP; By Interface Type; By IP Source; By End-User; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market size and share is currently valued at USD 6.93 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 14.28 billion by 2032 , according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Intellectual Property in the Semiconductor Industry? How Big is Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Industry?

Semiconductor intellectual property, also known as SIP, is the design specifications of the cell, logic, or ship structure of part or all of a microprocessor. These semiconductor designs are commonplace in a world where so many of the everyday items we use are powered by chips. Semiconductor IP may be licensed to other businesses by the company that created the design, or it may stay proprietary to that company.

IP cores can be used to create any kind of analog, digital, or mixed integrated circuit, including application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). They are generated all the way through the design process and can be reused as components. Incorporating third-party intellectual property into semiconductor designs is another option. IP cores fall into two different categories: hard IP cores and soft IP cores. Also, the expected growth of the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is largely compelled by the rising prevalence of connected devices in day-to-day life.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Key Companies



Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ALPHAWAVE SEMI

Analog Bits

Arm Limited

ARTERIS, INC

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Dolphin Design

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

eMemory Technology Inc.

Eureka Technology, Inc

Frontgrade Gaisler

Imagination Technologies

Lattice Semiconductor

Rambus

Silicon Storage Technology, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. VeriSilicon

Key Highlights



Factors anticipated to propel the market growth include the increased need for teleconferencing equipment amid the outbreak and the increased demand for electronics in the healthcare sector as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market analysis is mainly based on design IP, IP core, IP source, interface type, vertical, end user, and region. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:



Rising Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronic Devices: Because more and more high-tech consumer devices are being developed and adopted globally, the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market size is expanding. Numerous electronic items, such as wearables, smartphones, headphones, and new home products, are manufactured using these IP solutions. Increasing Sales of Wearables: The growing sales of wearables and other smart connected devices globally, propelled by the growing customer demand for these intelligent devices, are another factor driving the development in revenue for the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) global market. Specifically, memory and interface IP are incorporated into wearable devices, improving daily functionality and offering real-time feedback. These devices are essential to the ever-expanding connected world because IP solutions make it easier to develop Systems on Chips (SoCs) that fit into them smoothly.

Industry Trends:

Increased Desire for Consumer Electronics: The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market demand is expanding as a result of the consumer electronics industry's rapid adoption of IP Core products and the growing need for automation. In addition, the business is expanding quickly due to rising internet penetration and the increasing use of smart, connected gadgets, which is boosting market growth even more.

Restraints:

Technological Advancements and Apprehensions Regarding IP Theft: Particularly in the electronics sector, the technological landscape is always changing. The output capacities of current materials in semiconductor manufacturing have a real limit, and worries about possible risks to Moore's Law, a tool for forecasting and tracking past trends, are becoming more and more pressing. It helps to match output and experience with the demands of the market. Also, the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market growth is hampered by the increasing number of IP theft cases as well as the continuous technical changes in the consumer electronics industry.

Segmentation Overview

The Consumer Electronics Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

It is fueled by the trend in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market of wireless technology device improvements and the proactive development of wireless devices by major companies in the industry. For example, Vissonic Electronics Ltd. improved its teleconferencing system in June 2022 when it introduced the Vissonic 5G Wi-Fi Wireless conference system, which is specifically intended for meeting rooms.

Moreover, throughout the projected period, the automotive sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This increase is explained by the fact that electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular, as well as the fact that EV integration with wireless technology has increased dramatically.

Royalty Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

The advantages offered by royalty IP sources, which provide producers the flexibility to generate an infinite number of items while only having to pay royalties on the actual products sold, are credited with this domination. Given the current state of rapid technological advancement, this is extremely advantageous. The royalty sector has experienced growth because of the expansion of the 5G network by operators. This is because numerous base stations and wireless network equipment rely on different processor and interface IPs.

In addition, it is projected that the licensing category will increase steadily, with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growing use of licensed semiconductor IP goods and solutions by makers of wireless devices primarily drives this.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Industry: Report Scope & Dynamics