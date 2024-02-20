Oil prices near 3-month highs amid Red Sea current events

(MENAFN) In recent days, oil prices have maintained their upward trajectory, hovering near their highest levels in over three months. This surge comes in the wake of renewed tensions in key crude production and trade regions, highlighted by a fresh strike on the Houthis in the Red Sea. The ongoing volatility underscores the precarious nature of the oil market, where geopolitical factors often dictate price movements.



Brent crude oil prices surged to over USD83 per barrel, marking a sustained upward trend spanning three consecutive days. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil approached USD79 per barrel. The incident involving the ship "Robimar," which withdrew following an attack on Sunday evening, added to the apprehensions surrounding crude transportation through the Red Sea. This retreat by the ship's crew represents a notable development, as it marks the first instance of such action since the Houthis commenced targeting ships towards the end of the previous year.



Despite the relatively conservative price movement within a narrow range of approximately USD10 per barrel since the year began, the tug-of-war between bullish and bearish factors persists, maintaining a stable level of volatility in the market. While concerns over weakening demand, particularly from China, the world's largest importer, persist, geopolitical tensions and the concerted efforts of the OPEC+ alliance to curb production serve as counterbalancing factors, providing support to prices.



Anticipation mounts as the OPEC+ alliance prepares for a meeting scheduled in March to deliberate on the extension of production cuts into the second quarter. Iraq, the alliance's second-largest producer, has pledged to enhance its compliance with production restrictions following a review of external production estimates. This commitment reflects the collective resolve within the alliance to navigate the complex dynamics of the global oil market and stabilize prices amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and demand fluctuations.

